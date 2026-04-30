Top Gun (1986) Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook

Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Top Gun (1986) starring Tom Cruise is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on May 5, 2026. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Ultra HD, HD Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable via Movies Anywhere.

Read Our Review! Top Gun on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Top Gun is presented in 2160p (4k Ultra HD) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos (on both UHD BD and BD). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Extras on the 4k disc include the special feature “The Legacy of Top Gun” plus “On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun” along with commentary by filmmakers and Naval experts. The Blu-ray disc features more bonus material such as behind the scenes footage and “The Making of Top Gun” 6-Part documentary.

Top Gun (1986) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $27.96 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

The Legacy of Top Gun

On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun

Commentary by filmmakers and Naval experts

Blu-ray Only

Danger Zone – The Making of Top Gun 6-Part Documentary

Tom Cruise Interviews

Multi-Angle Storyboards

Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun

Behind the Scenes Featurette

Survival Training Featurette

& more