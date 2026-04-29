The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection Available In Collectible SteelBook Case

The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection is an 8-disc SteelBook edition that includes presentations of all films on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The collection includes The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, bonus materials, and a personal letter from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The previously-released collectible edition was originally a Best Buy exclusive in 2019, and features SteelBook cases for each Avengers film in “library case” housing.

The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection in SteelBook cases is priced $133.50 on Amazon (the cheapest price we’ve found from 3rd-party sellers).

The 4-Movie Collection is also available in a less expensive UK import for $99, although not in a SteelBook case. The 4k Blu-ray discs are region-free.