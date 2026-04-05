New 4k Blu-ray Releases On April 7, 2026 Plus Upcoming

April 2026 will be another great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases! So far, we’re expecting close to 70 new 4k editions will hit stores, including some titles but mostly made up of restored/remastered movies from days gone past.

On Tuesday, April 7, Carlito’s Way (1993) and The Deer Hunter (1978) both get new 4k releases in SteelBook editions. On 4k for the first time, new movies include Frankenhooker (1990), Gilda (1946), Mercy (2026), and Murder-Set-Pieces (2004).

Other new titles arriving this month on 4k Blu-ray are 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Becoming Led Zeppelin, Die My Love, Mercy, Send Help, and Dust Bunny, to name a few.

Other movies releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time include, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Sleepers, John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) ,and Moneyball, to name several. See the links below to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 2026

April 7, 2026

Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Universal Amazon Frankenhooker (1990) Synapse Amazon NEW

Synapse Amazon Gilda (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Mercy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Alliance Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Alliance Amazon Murder-Set-Pieces (2004) Massacre Amazon NEW

Massacre Amazon The Deer Hunter (1978) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

April 14, 2026

Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon Bohachi Bushido: Code of the Forgotten Eight (1973) Mondo 4k UHD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Mondo 4k UHD Amazon Death Ship (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Groove (2000) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Meet the Fockers (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) 4k UHD Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Crunchyroll Amazon Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Phantom (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Trouble In Paradise (1932) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

April 21, 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/BD MUBI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD MUBI Amazon Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (2025) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Amazon Point Blank (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Send Help (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Song of the Miraculous Hind (2002) Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Deaf Crocodile Amazon Stone Cold (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Eye (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon The Forbidden City (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon The House of Seven Corpses (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Ninth Gate (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER

April 28, 2026