Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray Releases On April 7, 2026 Plus Upcoming
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New 4k Blu-ray Releases On April 7, 2026 Plus Upcoming

HD Report
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Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD Collector's Limited Edition open

April 2026 will be another great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases! So far, we’re expecting close to 70 new 4k editions will hit stores, including some titles but mostly made up of restored/remastered movies from days gone past.

On Tuesday, April 7, Carlito’s Way (1993) and The Deer Hunter (1978) both get new 4k releases in SteelBook editions. On 4k for the first time, new movies include Frankenhooker (1990), Gilda (1946), Mercy (2026), and Murder-Set-Pieces (2004).

Other new titles arriving this month on 4k Blu-ray are 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Becoming Led Zeppelin, Die My Love, Mercy, Send Help, and Dust Bunny, to name a few.

Other movies releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time include, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Sleepers, John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) ,and Moneyball, to name several. See the links below to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 2026

April 7, 2026

Carlito's Way (1993) 4k UHD SteelBook
  • Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW
  • Frankenhooker (1990) Synapse Amazon NEW
  • Gilda (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Mercy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Alliance Amazon NEW
  • Murder-Set-Pieces (2004) Massacre Amazon NEW
  • The Deer Hunter (1978) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

April 14, 2026

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD Collector's Limited Edition open
  • Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon PRE-ORDER
  • Bohachi Bushido: Code of the Forgotten Eight (1973) Mondo 4k UHD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Death Ship (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Groove (2000) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Meet the Fockers (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) 4k UHD Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon PRE-ORDER
  • Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon PRE-ORDER
  • Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Phantom (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Trouble In Paradise (1932) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

April 21, 2026

28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/BD MUBI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (2025) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Point Blank (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Send Help (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Song of the Miraculous Hind (2002) Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Stone Cold (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Eye (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Forbidden City (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The House of Seven Corpses (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Ninth Gate (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER

April 28, 2026

Moneyball 2011 4k UHD
  • Boxcar Bertha (1972) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Cold Storage (2026) 4k UHD/BD Samuel Goldwyn
  • Conquest (1983)
  • Dust Bunny (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988)
  • George Stevens (A Filmmaker’s Journey) (1984)
  • Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
  • Hide and Go Shrink (1968)
  • Highest 2 Lowest (2025)
  • Hold That Ghost (1941) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Innerspace (1987) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Jack the Ripper (1976) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Mantrap (1953) 4k UHD/BD Hammer Films UK Import (4/24/26) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Masscare (1989)
  • Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Office Killer (1997)
  • Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision
  • Popeye (1980)
  • Soldier (1998) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision
  • Stardust (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Student Bodies (1981)
  • The Ghost Galleon (1974)
  • The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Living Dead Girl (1982) 4k UHD Limited Edition Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Throw Momma From the Train (1987) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Hunters of the Golden Cobra (1982) 4k UHD/BD Severin
  • Tiger on the Beat I & II (1988-1990) Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Voices from Beyond (1991) 4k UHD/BD Severin
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