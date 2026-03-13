HomeStreamingPrime VideoPrime Video's Ad-free Rates Are Increasing 67% & Changing Name
Prime Video

Prime Video’s Ad-free Rates Are Increasing 67% & Changing Name

HD Report
By HD Report
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Prime Video’s Ad-free subscription fees are increasing to $4.99 per month.

Prime Video’s Ad-free subscription fees are increasing to $4.99 per month in April, 2026. The cost of the Ad-free membership is currently $2.99 per month, making the additional $2 per month a 66.8% increase.

A annual Ultra subscription can be purchased for $45.99 per year, which amounts to a 23% annual savings.

Prime Video’s Ultra plan features ad-free streaming, 4k resolution. Dolby Atmos, downloads for licensed content, and up to 5 concurrent streams (up from 3).

Prime-Video-membership-increase-4-26

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