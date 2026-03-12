Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Perfect Blue 4k/Blu-ray Collector's Edition - Limited Time
Deal Alert: Perfect Blue 4k/Blu-ray Collector's Edition – Limited Time

perfect blue 4k uhd limited edition
Perfect Blue (1997) Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

The Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) 4k Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory is on sale for a limited time for only $66.84 on Amazon. That’s a 33% discount off the list price of $99.98!

The 3-disc edition (released on December 23, 2025) includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays along with a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.

Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Perfect Blue Collector’s Edition on sale for a limited time.

perfect blue 4k uhd limited edition
Perfect Blue (1997) Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon
  • Rex Logo Trailer
  • Madhouse Logo Trailer
  • GKIDS Trailer
  • Shudder Trailer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • “Angel of Your Heart” Recording Session
  • “Angel of Your Heart” English Version
  • Interview With Satoshi Kon
  • Interview With Junko Iwao
  • Interview With Ruby Marlow
  • Interview With Wendy Lee
  • Interview With Bob Marks
  • 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures
  • Original Definition Feature
  • Theatrical Trailers & TV Spots
