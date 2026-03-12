Deal Alert: Perfect Blue 4k/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition – Limited Time

Perfect Blue (1997) Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

The Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) 4k Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory is on sale for a limited time for only $66.84 on Amazon. That’s a 33% discount off the list price of $99.98!

The 3-disc edition (released on December 23, 2025) includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays along with a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.

Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon

Rex Logo Trailer

Madhouse Logo Trailer

GKIDS Trailer

Shudder Trailer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):