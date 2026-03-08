HomeNewsWhen Will Melania Be Streaming?
When Will Melania Be Streaming?

Melania (2026) digital poster
Melania (2026) Watch on Prime Video

Want to know when Melania (2026) will begin streaming?

The Amazon-distributed, feature-length documentary Melania begins streaming March 9 (March 8, 9:00 PT), 2026, on Prime Video free for members.

Melania was directed by Brett Ratner and stars Melania Trump, Hervé Pierre, and Adam Lippes.

Summary: An intimate chronicle offers a rare glimpse into the life of Melania Trump, exploring her role as First Lady and her relationship with the President.

Description: MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady herself. Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the Nation’s Capital. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.

