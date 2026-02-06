Home4k Blu-rayJurassic Park/World Movies Get Dolby Vision/Atmos Upgrades (Limited Low Pricing)
Jurassic Park/World Movies Get Dolby Vision/Atmos Upgrades (Limited Low Pricing)

Jurassic Park 4k UHD Dolby Upgrade
Jurassic Park (1993) 4k UHD Dolby Upgrade Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are getting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos upgrades in standard editions on 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc/digital combo editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment arrive on March 17, 2026. And, pre-order prices are at an all-time low!

Right now, the combo edition of Jurassic Park (1993) with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital is only $14.99 on Amazon.

The Lost World: Jurassic World 4k UHD Dolby upgrade
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Dolby Upgrade pending

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) is currently unavailable to pre-order, but will likely be priced $14.99.

Jurassic Park III 4k UHD Dolby Upgrade
Jurassic Park III (2001) 4k UHD Dolby Upgrade Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park III (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo edition is only $13.99 to pre-order from Amazon.

Jurassic World 4k UHD Dolby upgrade
Jurassic World (2015) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Buy on Amazon

The Jurassic World (2015) 2-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo edition is priced only $14.99 on Amazon.

The movies were previously with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in the Jurassic Park SteelBook Trilogy and Jurassic World SteelBook Trilogy. You might also be interested in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray/Digital that released last fall.

The Jurassic Park Trilogy In Limited Edition SteelBook Presents All Films In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
Jurassic World Trilogy Is Available In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook
