All 12 Seasons Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Available In The Complete Series On Blu-ray

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series 24-disc Buy on Amazon

All 12 seasons of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm are available in The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 24-disc box set (previously only available on DVD) includes all 120 episodes that aired from 2000 through 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, Curb Your Enthusiasm is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 4:3 (Seasons 1-6) and 16×9 (Seasons 7-12) aspect ratios. The first six seasons were shot in standard definition (SD), so only seasons 7-5 are presented in native HD.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is priced $87.99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.

Description: This iconic Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-improvised comedy series stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top, self-absorbed version of himself who finds endless ways to make a mess of his pretty, pretty good life. Offering a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized world and friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry’s awkward everyday encounters, social missteps and knack for turning mundane situations into chaotic disasters, often leading to hilariously uncomfortable situations. The box set includes many featurettes, gag reels, and memorable moments.

