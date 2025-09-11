Home4k Blu-rayJurassic World 7-Movie Collection Price Drops (includes Rebirth)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Price Drops (includes Rebirth)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital (includes Jurassic World Rebirth) Buy on Amazon

The Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection (which includes Jurassic World Rebirth) just arrived in stores but has already dropped in price on all disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Each Blu-ray edition also includes a Digital Copy via a redeemable code.

We’ve been tracking the price since the announcement of the collection. At Amazon (usually followed by Walmart) the 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition started off at $119.99, then jumped to $135.99, and is now priced a reasonable $99.99 on Amazon and Walmart.

The Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital is now $69.95 (was $94.99) and on DVD $49.95 (was $67.99).

The collection spans Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films from 1993 through 2025, and includes the 2025 reboot Jurassic World Rebirth. Bonus features for Jurassic World: Rebirth include deleted scenes, alternate scenes, a “making-of” documentary, and more.

Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Edition (includes Jurassic World Rebirth) Buy on Amazon
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection DVD
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Casino (1995) Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Casino - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook

Casino (1995) Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0
The Naked Gun 2025 Blu-ray Digital

The Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
The Morning Show- Seasons 1 & 2 Blu-ray feature

Apple TV+ Original Series ‘The Morning Show’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0