Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Price Drops (includes Rebirth)

The Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection (which includes Jurassic World Rebirth) just arrived in stores but has already dropped in price on all disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Each Blu-ray edition also includes a Digital Copy via a redeemable code.

We’ve been tracking the price since the announcement of the collection. At Amazon (usually followed by Walmart) the 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition started off at $119.99, then jumped to $135.99, and is now priced a reasonable $99.99 on Amazon and Walmart.

The Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital is now $69.95 (was $94.99) and on DVD $49.95 (was $67.99).

The collection spans Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films from 1993 through 2025, and includes the 2025 reboot Jurassic World Rebirth. Bonus features for Jurassic World: Rebirth include deleted scenes, alternate scenes, a “making-of” documentary, and more.

