Jurassic World Trilogy Is Available In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook



Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal’s Jurassic World Trilogy is available in a Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook from Universal. The 3-disc edition (released June 17, 2025) includes Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.



All three movies are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision / HDR10. The soundtracks are offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Bonus materials include deleted scenes, production featurettes, and more (see details below).

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD/Digital SteelBook is priced $56.99 (List: $64.98) on Amazon.

The Jurassic World Trilogy was released the same day as the Jurassic Park Trilogy, also packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD.

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Jurassic World:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World Trilogy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Features Dolby Atmos for the Most Immersive Sound Experience

Welcome to Jurassic World

Deleted Scenes

Chris & Colin Take on the World

Dinosaurs Roam Once Again

Jurassic World: All-Access Pass

Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt

Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol®

Classic Jurassic

Building the Gyrosphere

Your Host for Jurassic World…Jimmy Fallon!

Jurassic Props

The Experts

The Sounds and the Fury



Disc 2 – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

On Set with Chris & Bryce

The Kingdom Evolves

Return to Hawaii

Island Action

Aboard the Arcadia

Birth of the Indoraptor

Start the Bidding!

Death by Dino

Monster in a Mansion

Rooftop Showdown

Malcolm’s Return

VFX Evolved

Fallen Kingdom: The Conversation

A Song for the Kingdom

Chris Pratt’s Jurassic Journals

Jurassic Then and Now – Presented by Barbasol



Disc 3 – Jurassic World Dominion:

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Features the Theatrical & Extended versions of Jurassic World Dominion

Battle at Big Rock

A New Breed of VFX

Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside Jurassic World Dominion

Description: The saga that started with Jurassic Park gets even more epic in the Jurassic World Trilogy! Jurassic World introduces Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), who race to restore order to a revamped theme park after a deadly new dinosaur escapes. Owen and Claire return in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to rescue dinosaurs from volcanic extinction. Then when dinosaurs roam across Earth in Jurassic World Dominion, two generations of heroes unite for an incredible global adventure. The stakes have never been higher as the Jurassic World Trilogy continues the series’ enduring legacy of delivering spectacular special effects, unforgettable characters, and blockbuster action that made movie history by bringing the prehistoric past back to life.

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date May 1, 2025.