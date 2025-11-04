Jurassic World Trilogy Is Available In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook

Universal’s Jurassic World Trilogy is available in a Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook from Universal. The 3-disc edition (released June 17, 2025) includes Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.
All three movies are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision / HDR10. The soundtracks are offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Bonus materials include deleted scenes, production featurettes, and more (see details below).
Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD/Digital SteelBook is priced $56.99 (List: $64.98) on Amazon.
The Jurassic World Trilogy was released the same day as the Jurassic Park Trilogy, also packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD.
Bonus Content
Disc 1 – Jurassic World:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World Trilogy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Features Dolby Atmos for the Most Immersive Sound Experience
- Welcome to Jurassic World
- Deleted Scenes
- Chris & Colin Take on the World
- Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
- Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
- Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
- Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol®
- Classic Jurassic
- Building the Gyrosphere
- Your Host for Jurassic World…Jimmy Fallon!
- Jurassic Props
- The Experts
- The Sounds and the Fury
Disc 2 – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- On Set with Chris & Bryce
- The Kingdom Evolves
- Return to Hawaii
- Island Action
- Aboard the Arcadia
- Birth of the Indoraptor
- Start the Bidding!
- Death by Dino
- Monster in a Mansion
- Rooftop Showdown
- Malcolm’s Return
- VFX Evolved
- Fallen Kingdom: The Conversation
- A Song for the Kingdom
- Chris Pratt’s Jurassic Journals
- Jurassic Then and Now – Presented by Barbasol
Disc 3 – Jurassic World Dominion:
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Features the Theatrical & Extended versions of Jurassic World Dominion
- Battle at Big Rock
- A New Breed of VFX
- Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside Jurassic World Dominion
Description: The saga that started with Jurassic Park gets even more epic in the Jurassic World Trilogy! Jurassic World introduces Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), who race to restore order to a revamped theme park after a deadly new dinosaur escapes. Owen and Claire return in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to rescue dinosaurs from volcanic extinction. Then when dinosaurs roam across Earth in Jurassic World Dominion, two generations of heroes unite for an incredible global adventure. The stakes have never been higher as the Jurassic World Trilogy continues the series’ enduring legacy of delivering spectacular special effects, unforgettable characters, and blockbuster action that made movie history by bringing the prehistoric past back to life.
Article updated. Original publish date May 1, 2025.