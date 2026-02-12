Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Is Available In 4k & Dolby Atmos On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) was restored in 4k and is now available on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also includes a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Edward Scissorhands is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is priced $36.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein

Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton

Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

The 35th Anniversary Limited Edition of Edward Scissorhands was released in stores on October 28, 2025.

Description: Description: Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward. But the inventor died before he finished Edward, who had sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind Avon lady invited him to live with her family in the fantastical land of Suburbia.