Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Is Available In 4k & Dolby Atmos On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) was restored in 4k and is now available on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also includes a Digital Copy.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Edward Scissorhands is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.
Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is priced $36.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.
Special Features
- Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein
- Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton
- Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman
The 35th Anniversary Limited Edition of Edward Scissorhands was released in stores on October 28, 2025.
Description: Description: Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward. But the inventor died before he finished Edward, who had sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind Avon lady invited him to live with her family in the fantastical land of Suburbia.