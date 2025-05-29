The Jurassic Park Trilogy In Limited Edition SteelBook Presents All Films In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The first three Jurassic Park franchise films have been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 3-disc edition arrives on June 17, 2025 and includes codes to redeem digital copies of each film in 4k UHD, as well as the bonus on each disc (see below).

The release of the Jurassic Park Trilogy on disc anticipates the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali on July 2, 2025.

The trilogy includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, all presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision (for the first time) plus HDR10. The soundtracks are offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Jurassic Park Trilogy films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray as single-movie editions in 2022. The trilogy arrives the same day as the Jurassic World Trilogy, also packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD.

The Jurassic Park Trilogy is priced $59.99 (List: $64.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park Trilogy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era

Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory

Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Deleted Scenes

Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World

Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived

Archival Featurettes

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:

Return to Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Experience one of the biggest movie trilogies of all time like never before with the Jurassic Park Trilogy! “You won’t believe your eyes” (Rolling Stone) when dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. From Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park) and Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), the action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic trilogy is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making.

Article updated. Original publish date April 24, 2025.