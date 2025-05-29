Home4k Blu-rayThe Jurassic Park Trilogy In Limited Edition SteelBook Presents All Films In...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

The Jurassic Park Trilogy In Limited Edition SteelBook Presents All Films In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook open
Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon 

The first three Jurassic Park franchise films have been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 3-disc edition arrives on June 17, 2025 and includes codes to redeem digital copies of each film in 4k UHD, as well as the bonus on each disc (see below).

The release of the Jurassic Park Trilogy on disc anticipates the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali on July 2, 2025.

The trilogy includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, all presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision (for the first time) plus HDR10. The soundtracks are offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Jurassic Park Trilogy films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray as single-movie editions in 2022. The trilogy arrives the same day as the Jurassic World Trilogy, also packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD.

The Jurassic Park Trilogy is priced $59.99 (List: $64.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook angle
Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon 

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:

  • Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park Trilogy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
  • Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
  • Archival Featurettes
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
  • Archival Featurettes
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:

  • Return to Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
  • Archival Featurettes
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook specs
Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon 

Experience one of the biggest movie trilogies of all time like never before with the Jurassic Park Trilogy! “You won’t believe your eyes” (Rolling Stone) when dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. From Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park) and Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), the action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic trilogy is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making.

Article updated. Original publish date April 24, 2025.

Previous article
Sinners Release Dates, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features Revealed On Disc & Digital
Next article
Jurassic World Trilogy Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook With Dolby Vision & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
Sinners 4k UHD crop

Sinners Release Dates, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features Revealed On Disc...

HD Report - 0
Outlander - Season 7 Blu-ray Collectors Edition

Outlander – Season 7 Is Now Available On Disc Including This...

HD Report - 0