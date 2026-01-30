Killers of the Flower Moon Criterion 4k Blu-ray Pre-Order Price Drops

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Buy on Amazon

The Pre-order price for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection has dropped to $34.99 on Amazon. That’s a 30% discount off the list price of $49.95!

The disc editions from The Criterion Collection arrive on March 24, 2026, marking the first time the film has been distributed in disc format in the US.

The 4k UHD edition includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays (one with the film and the other with bonus features). The 2-disc Blu-ray and 2-disc DVD editions include the presentation plus bonus features on a second disc.

Bonus features exclusive to the discs include a new a documentary featuring Scorsese, actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and others. And, new documentary explores the film’s final shot, featuring Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and six members of the Osage Nation. Additional bonus features available on Apple TV are also included.

On 4k Blu-ray, Killers of the Flower Moon is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR (approved by director Martin Scorsese) and Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Killers of the Flower Moon is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $38.27 (List: $39.95) on Blu-ray, and $29.95 on DVD from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

New documentary featuring Scorsese, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, author David Grann, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Osage cultural consultant John Williams, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, and other members of the cast and crew

“WahZhaZhe”: A Song for the Osage, a new documentary illuminating the film’s final shot, featuring Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and six members of the Osage Nation

Excerpted archival interview with director of photography Rodrigo Prieto

Excerpts from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival press conference featuring Scorsese, DiCaprio, Gladstone, Chief Standing Bear, and actor Robert De Niro

Short program on Noah Kemohah’s cover art

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: Essays by critic Vinson Cunningham and film programmer Adam Piron

An epic elegy of greed, betrayal, and murder, Martin Scorsese’s masterly adaptation of David Grann’s true-crime best seller unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma, where the discovery of oil brings extraordinary wealth to the Osage people. Into their world comes ne’er-do-well army veteran Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who joins his duplicitous uncle (Robert De Niro) in a horrifying scheme to rob the Osage of their money and land. Lily Gladstone charges the film with her transcendent performance as Burkhart’s Osage wife, Mollie Kyle, gradually awakening to the evil that surrounds her. With Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese brings a dark chapter of American history to the screen with gripping narrative power and a profound feeling for the weight of systemic injustice.