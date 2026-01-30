HomeBlu-ray DiscGilmore Girls: The Series Is Releasing In Complete Blu-ray Collection
Blu-ray DiscNews

Gilmore Girls: The Series Is Releasing In Complete Blu-ray Collection

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Gilmore Girls The Series Blu-ray
Gilmore Girls The Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All episodes from seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are releasing in high-definition on Blu-ray Disc in Gilmore Girls The Series. The 30-disc set from Warner Bros. Entertainment arrives on May 5, 2026.

Gilmore Girls The Series on Blu-ray is list priced $139. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: In Stars Hollow, a charming, slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses, and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles, headstrong 32-y.o. Lorelai Gilmore carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeinated life for herself and her equally willful teen daughter Rory. When Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth in Rory.

Previous article
Zootopia 2 Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Disc Editions Coming Soon
Next article
Killers of the Flower Moon Criterion 4k Blu-ray Pre-Order Price Drops
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Killers of the Flower Moon 2023 4k UHD Criterion

Killers of the Flower Moon Criterion 4k Blu-ray Pre-Order Price Drops

HD Report - 0
Zootopia 2 digital poster

Zootopia 2 Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Disc Editions Coming...

HD Report - 0
Anaconda 2025 4k SteelBook open

Anaconda Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Streaming...

HD Report - 0