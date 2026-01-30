Gilmore Girls: The Series Is Releasing In Complete Blu-ray Collection

Gilmore Girls The Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All episodes from seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are releasing in high-definition on Blu-ray Disc in Gilmore Girls The Series. The 30-disc set from Warner Bros. Entertainment arrives on May 5, 2026.

Gilmore Girls The Series on Blu-ray is list priced $139. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: In Stars Hollow, a charming, slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses, and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles, headstrong 32-y.o. Lorelai Gilmore carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeinated life for herself and her equally willful teen daughter Rory. When Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth in Rory.



