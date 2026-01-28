Anaconda Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

Anaconda (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Anaconda (2025) is releasing at home on disc and digital! The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming or download on January 27, 2026. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD ship on March 17, 2026.

The physical media editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment include a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Anaconda is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Anaconda (2025) is priced $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $31.99 (Blu-ray), and $26.99 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

In digital, Anaconda is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $29.99 (Purchase). Watch on Prime Video

The original Anaconda (1997) movie was recently released in 4k for the first time with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.

Special Features

Hiss-terical Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted & Extended Scenes

A Ride Into Chaos with Jack & Paul

Friends in the Wild: The Cast

The Snake Charmer: Tom Gormican

Reinventing the Legend: Anaconda

