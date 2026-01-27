Deal Alert: Get This Giant 98″ 4k Dolby Vision TV For Only $999

Hisense 98″ QD5 Series Hi-QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2025) Purchase at Best Buy

It’s a great time to get a deal on last year’s 4k TV models! Best Buy is selling the 2025 Hisense 98″ QD5 Series Hi-QLED 4K UHD TV for only $999.99. That’s a $1,300 savings off the competitive value of $2,299!

The Hisense 4k TV (Model: 98QD5QG) features Hi-QLED Color, native 144Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, AI Picture with 4k Upscaler, AI Smooth Motion, Google TV platform, Filmmaker Mode, and more!

Jump over to Best Buy to grab this limited time deal while it lasts.

Features

Hi-QLED Color Experience a visual treat with Hi-QLED Color. Every frame is rich, vibrant, and true-to-life, ensuring that every shade, from soft pastels to bold and striking tones, stands out in stunning clarity.

Native 144Hz Panel with Game Mode Pro Unlock the next level in gaming! 144Hz Game Mode Pro has a Variable Refresh Rate of 48Hz to 144Hz for a smooth, lag-free playing experience. This feature feels like an extra life, whether your game of choice is action, adventure, role-playing, multi-player or strategy.

Dolby Vision Atmos The fusion of Dolby Vision HDR imaging and Dolby Atmos sound transforms your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. These image and sound technologies from the cinema, now brought together for the home, provide amazing realism that you'll see, hear, and feel like never before.

AI Picture with AI 4K Upscaler Stream your favorite live sports with striking clarity. AI 4K Upscaler uses machine learning models to enhance low-resolution content to near 4K quality. Watch beloved movies, home videos and TV broadcasts with sharper edges, more detailed textures and improved visual quality.

AI Smooth Motion with MEMC See all the action clearly, including super-fast breakaways and three-point plays. The AI Smooth Motion is powered by advanced features like MEMC, AI Noise Reduction and a built-in highly responsive panel to create an ultra-crisp, blur-free picture—no matter the speed of movement on the screen.

Google TV Google TV organizes movies, shows, live TV, and more from your apps and subscriptions, offering personalized recommendations based on your interests.

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Filmmaker Mode Watch classic shows and movies just as the filmmaker intended. Filmmaker Mode shows you the picture as it was originally envisioned, before it was adapted for every audience. This feature automatically adjusts your settings, so you can experience the original aspect ratio, frame rate, color and audio.

Seamless Connectivity Transform your viewing experience with effortless connectivity. The TV supports Apple AirPlay for seamless streaming, integrates with Apple HomeKit, and works with Alexa for smart control. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports for superior video quality, Bluetooth for wireless convenience, and USB ports for easy device access.

Transform your viewing experience with effortless connectivity. The TV supports Apple AirPlay for seamless streaming, integrates with Apple HomeKit, and works with Alexa for smart control. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports for superior video quality, Bluetooth for wireless convenience, and USB ports for easy device access. Entertainment you love. With a little help from Google.Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

Specs

Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: 4K (2160p)

4K (2160p) Screen Size Class: 98 inches

98 inches High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

Yes High Dynamic Range Format: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) LED Panel Type: QLED

QLED Backlight Type: Direct Lit

Direct Lit Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Motion Enhancement Technology: Motion Rate 480

Motion Rate 480 Smart Platform: Google TV

Google TV Featured Streaming Services: YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+

YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+ Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4

4 TV Tuner Type: ATSC

ATSC Works With: Amazon Alexa, Apple Home

Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Voice Assistant Built-in: Google Assistant