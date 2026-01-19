Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Now Available on 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection 2025 edition Buy on Amazon

The Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD Collection (2025 edition) is now available from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 6-disc collection is priced $49.99 and packs five 4k Blu-ray discs, one Blu-ray Disc with bonus features, and Digital Copies of all films.

The collection of five movies includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, as well as one Special Features Blu-ray Disc.

The box set from from Warner Bros. Entertainment also provides a digital code to redeem copies of the films in 4k. The expiration date for the codes has been updated to 3/31/27.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Godzilla and Kong movies are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

The original 2024 release of Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film as a Collector’s Edition featured a foldout disc sleeve holder and thicker slipcase. See a comparison of the 2024 edition below which is currently low in stock.

Included Films

Godzilla (2014) – This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla, the world’s most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Kong: Skull Island – When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man in a thrilling and original adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – When ancient god-sized monsters rise again, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they all vie for supremacy.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Godzilla and Kong clash in a battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – An all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

Special Features

GxK: Day of Reckoning

Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved

Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King

Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth

Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth

The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids

The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle

The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour

The Imagination Department

The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World

The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior

Bernie’s World: Behind the Triple Locked Door

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

