IT: Welcome To Derry: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD

IT: Welcome To Derry: The Complete First Season 4k
IT: Welcome To Derry: The Complete First Season Buy on Amazon

IT: Welcome To Derry: The Complete First Season is releasing on disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media editions, including a Limited Edition SteelBook, are dated for release on May 5, 2026 from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Disc specs and bonus features are pending.

IT: Welcome To Derry: The Complete First Season is priced $34.95 (Blu-ray), $39.95 (4k Blu-ray), $44.99 (4k SteelBook), and $29.95 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Summary: This terrifying prequel series goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown.

