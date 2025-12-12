The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Releasing In 4k UHD SteelBook Editions (Europe/UK)

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 4k SteelBook Amazon UK

The Lord of the Rings films are releasing in single-movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions on January 26, 2026 for distribution from Warner Bros. in Europe and the UK. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs are Region-free, which means any 4k Blu-ray player can read the discs.

The Limited Edition SteelBooks were previously released in The Motion Picture Trilogy, a Region-Free 9-disc collection that includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of all films.

The LOTR SteelBooks utilize artwork featured in the Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook edition that was released in 2020 but is since out of print.

The Lord of the Rings single-movie SteelBook editions are priced £33.33 each from Amazon UK.

