Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings Movies Are Releasing In 4k UHD SteelBook...
4k Blu-rayNews

The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Releasing In 4k UHD SteelBook Editions (Europe/UK)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Lord of the Rings- The Fellowship of the Ring SteelBook UK
The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 4k SteelBook Amazon UK

The Lord of the Rings films are releasing in single-movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions on January 26, 2026 for distribution from Warner Bros. in Europe and the UK. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs are Region-free, which means any 4k Blu-ray player can read the discs.

The Limited Edition SteelBooks were previously released in The Motion Picture Trilogy, a Region-Free 9-disc collection that includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of all films.

The LOTR SteelBooks utilize artwork featured in the Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook edition that was released in 2020 but is since out of print.

The Lord of the Rings single-movie SteelBook editions are priced £33.33 each from Amazon UK.

The Lord of the Rings- The Two Towers SteelBook UK
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 4k SteelBook Amazon UK
The Lord of the Rings- The Return of the King SteelBook UK
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 4k SteelBook Amazon UK
Previous article
Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In This 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Next article
When Will F1: The Movie Be Streaming On Apple TV?
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook flat

The Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings SteelBooks

The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0
Star Wars- The Skywalker Saga - Limited Edition Complete Box Set UK

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon...

HD Report - 0