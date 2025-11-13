Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off

The Criterion Collection’s 4k UHD Blu-ray edition of Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E (2008) is on sale for 50% off! The 3-disc edition is currently priced $24.98 (List: $49.99) from Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a limited time.
The 4k remaster approved by director Andrew Stanton features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the Disney/Buena Vista edition only offered HDR10). And, the soundtrack offers Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks.
In addition, new bonus features include WALL•E”: A to Z, a program featuring Stanton and co-screenwriter Jim Reardon and programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts.
Jump over to Amazon to grab Wall•E on 4k/Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection while the sale and supplies last.
DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- 4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
- Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks
- Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane
- New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts
- Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton
- Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels
- The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks
- More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots
- Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton
- “WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon
- Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton
- A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton
- BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- English descriptive audio
- PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team