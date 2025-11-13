Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off

Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

The Criterion Collection’s 4k UHD Blu-ray edition of Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E (2008) is on sale for 50% off! The 3-disc edition is currently priced $24.98 (List: $49.99) from Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a limited time.

The 4k remaster approved by director Andrew Stanton features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the Disney/Buena Vista edition only offered HDR10). And, the soundtrack offers Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks.

In addition, new bonus features include WALL•E”: A to Z, a program featuring Stanton and co-screenwriter Jim Reardon and programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts.

Jump over to Amazon to grab Wall•E on 4k/Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection while the sale and supplies last.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane

New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts

Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels

The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks

More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots

Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton

“WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon

Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton

A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton

BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team