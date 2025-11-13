Home4k Blu-rayDisney/Pixar's Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off
Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off

The Criterion Collection’s 4k UHD Blu-ray edition of Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E (2008) is on sale for 50% off! The 3-disc edition is currently priced $24.98 (List: $49.99) from Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a limited time.

The 4k remaster approved by director Andrew Stanton features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the Disney/Buena Vista edition only offered HDR10). And, the soundtrack offers Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks.

In addition, new bonus features include WALL•E”: A to Z, a program featuring Stanton and co-screenwriter Jim Reardon and programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts.

Jump over to Amazon to grab Wall•E on 4k/Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection while the sale and supplies last.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane
  • New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts
  • Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton
  • Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels
  • The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks
  • More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots
  • Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton
  • “WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon
  • Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton
  • A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton
  • BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team
Wall*E 4k UHD Criterion insert
