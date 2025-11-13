The New Avengers Series One & Two Are Now Available In 4k Ultra HD

The New Avengers Series One & Series Two 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK

The New Avengers Series One and Series Two are now available on 4k Blu-ray from Studiocanal (release date Nov. 10, 2025). The 10-disc collection includes all episodes presented in 4k, along with loads of bonus material on each disc.

In addition, the edition includes a Collector’s Edition Comic and Collector’s Edition Booklet.

The New Avengers Series One and Series Two on 4k Blu-ray (Region-free) is available from Amazon UK.

Collection Features

SEASON 1

Disc 1 (EPs 1-3) The Eagle’s Nest / House of Cards / Last of the Cybernauts?

• The Eagle’s Nest commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens

• House of Cards introduced by Cyd Child

• House of Cards Audio Commentary with Cyd Child and Henry Holland

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Rocky Taylor

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Nicholas Briggs

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? Audio commentary by Rocky Taylor, Nicholas Briggs & Henry Holland

• REMEMBERING THE NEW AVENGERS – with guest star Annette Andre

• German Credits Season 1

Disc 2 (EPs 4-6) The Midas Touch / Cat Amongst the Pidgeons / Target

• The Midas Touch introduced by Dick Fiddy

• The Midas Touch Audio Commentary by Cyd Child & Dick Fiddy

• Director John Hough on The New Avengers (University of Chichester 2011)

Disc 3 (EPs 7-9) To Catch A Rat / Tale of the Big Why / Faces

• Interview with Cyd Child (University of Chichester 2011)

• The New Avengers – screen test

Disc 4 (EPs 10-11) Gnaws / Dirtier by the Dozen

• Gnaws Audio Commentary by Nicholas Briggs & Jonathan Wood

• Gnaws introduced by Nicholas Briggs

• Interview with Raymond Austin (University of Chichester 2011)

Disc 5 (EPs 12-13) Sleeper / The Three-Handed Game

• Intro to Sleeper by Joanna Lumley

• Sleeper Audio Commentary by Joanna Lumley & Cyd Child

• Interview with Patrick Macnee Biographer Marie Cameron (University of Chichester 2011)

• Becoming Purdey: The Woman Who Redefined The Avengers

• Auditioning Purdey (Easter Egg)

SEASON 2

Disc 6 (EPs 1-3) Dead Men Are Dangerous / Angels of Death / Medium Rare

• Dead Men Are Dangerous Audio Commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens

• Angels Of Death introduced by Caroline Munro

• Angels of Death Audio Commentary by Caroline Munro & Henry Holland

Disc 7 (EPs 4-6) The Lion and The Unicorn / Obsession / Trap

• The New Avengers x Rover promo

• French credits

• Obsession Audio Commentary by Samuel & George Clemens

• Obsession introduced by Samuel & George Clemens

Disc 8 (EPs 7-9) Hostage / K Is for Kill Pts 1 and 2

• K is for Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes Audio Commentary by Dick Fiddy & Henry Holland

• K Is For Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes introduced by Henry Holland

Disc 9 (EPs 10-11) Complex / Forward Base

• Complex introduced by Jonathan Wood

• Complex Audio Commentary by Jonathan Wood & Grant Taylor

• Restoring The New Avengers

• Brian Clemens on The New Avengers – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011

• Interview with Laurie Johnson – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011

Disc 10 (EPs 12-13) The Gladiators / Emily

• The New Avengers series trailer

• The Impact Of The New Avengers: Reinvented for a New Era

• Kicks, Flips & Spy Tricks: The Stunt Magic of The New Avengers

Description: The New Avengers joins John Steed as he takes a jaunty step forward into a new decade, this time with two sidekicks – the first time a male and female companion join him – Gambit (Gareth Hunt) and Purdey (Joanna Lumley). The mighty trio join forces to fight evil and put a stop to any attempts at world domination. With high kicks and bowler hats aplenty – Series1 and Series 2 of The New Avengers heralded a new direction for the crime fighting series.