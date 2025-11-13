The New Avengers Series One & Two Are Now Available In 4k Ultra HD

The New Avengers Series One and Series Two are now available on 4k Blu-ray from Studiocanal (release date Nov. 10, 2025). The 10-disc collection includes all episodes presented in 4k, along with loads of bonus material on each disc.
In addition, the edition includes a Collector’s Edition Comic and Collector’s Edition Booklet.
The New Avengers Series One and Series Two on 4k Blu-ray (Region-free) is available from Amazon UK.
Collection Features
SEASON 1
Disc 1 (EPs 1-3) The Eagle’s Nest / House of Cards / Last of the Cybernauts?
• The Eagle’s Nest commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens
• House of Cards introduced by Cyd Child
• House of Cards Audio Commentary with Cyd Child and Henry Holland
• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Rocky Taylor
• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Nicholas Briggs
• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? Audio commentary by Rocky Taylor, Nicholas Briggs & Henry Holland
• REMEMBERING THE NEW AVENGERS – with guest star Annette Andre
• German Credits Season 1
Disc 2 (EPs 4-6) The Midas Touch / Cat Amongst the Pidgeons / Target
• The Midas Touch introduced by Dick Fiddy
• The Midas Touch Audio Commentary by Cyd Child & Dick Fiddy
• Director John Hough on The New Avengers (University of Chichester 2011)
Disc 3 (EPs 7-9) To Catch A Rat / Tale of the Big Why / Faces
• Interview with Cyd Child (University of Chichester 2011)
• The New Avengers – screen test
Disc 4 (EPs 10-11) Gnaws / Dirtier by the Dozen
• Gnaws Audio Commentary by Nicholas Briggs & Jonathan Wood
• Gnaws introduced by Nicholas Briggs
• Interview with Raymond Austin (University of Chichester 2011)
Disc 5 (EPs 12-13) Sleeper / The Three-Handed Game
• Intro to Sleeper by Joanna Lumley
• Sleeper Audio Commentary by Joanna Lumley & Cyd Child
• Interview with Patrick Macnee Biographer Marie Cameron (University of Chichester 2011)
• Becoming Purdey: The Woman Who Redefined The Avengers
• Auditioning Purdey (Easter Egg)
SEASON 2
Disc 6 (EPs 1-3) Dead Men Are Dangerous / Angels of Death / Medium Rare
• Dead Men Are Dangerous Audio Commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens
• Angels Of Death introduced by Caroline Munro
• Angels of Death Audio Commentary by Caroline Munro & Henry Holland
Disc 7 (EPs 4-6) The Lion and The Unicorn / Obsession / Trap
• The New Avengers x Rover promo
• French credits
• Obsession Audio Commentary by Samuel & George Clemens
• Obsession introduced by Samuel & George Clemens
Disc 8 (EPs 7-9) Hostage / K Is for Kill Pts 1 and 2
• K is for Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes Audio Commentary by Dick Fiddy & Henry Holland
• K Is For Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes introduced by Henry Holland
Disc 9 (EPs 10-11) Complex / Forward Base
• Complex introduced by Jonathan Wood
• Complex Audio Commentary by Jonathan Wood & Grant Taylor
• Restoring The New Avengers
• Brian Clemens on The New Avengers – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011
• Interview with Laurie Johnson – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011
Disc 10 (EPs 12-13) The Gladiators / Emily
• The New Avengers series trailer
• The Impact Of The New Avengers: Reinvented for a New Era
• Kicks, Flips & Spy Tricks: The Stunt Magic of The New Avengers
Description: The New Avengers joins John Steed as he takes a jaunty step forward into a new decade, this time with two sidekicks – the first time a male and female companion join him – Gambit (Gareth Hunt) and Purdey (Joanna Lumley). The mighty trio join forces to fight evil and put a stop to any attempts at world domination. With high kicks and bowler hats aplenty – Series1 and Series 2 of The New Avengers heralded a new direction for the crime fighting series.