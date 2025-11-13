Home4k Blu-rayThe New Avengers Series One & Two Are Now Available In 4k...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

The New Avengers Series One & Two Are Now Available In 4k Ultra HD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The New Avengers Series 1 Series 2 4k UHD
The New Avengers Series One & Series Two 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK

The New Avengers Series One and Series Two are now available on 4k Blu-ray from Studiocanal (release date Nov. 10, 2025). The 10-disc collection includes all episodes presented in 4k, along with loads of bonus material on each disc.

In addition, the edition includes a Collector’s Edition Comic and Collector’s Edition Booklet.

The New Avengers Series One and Series Two on 4k Blu-ray (Region-free) is available from Amazon UK.

The New Avengers Series 1 & 2 4k UHD Blu-ray
The New Avengers Series One & Series Two 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK

Collection Features

SEASON 1

Disc 1 (EPs 1-3) The Eagle’s Nest / House of Cards / Last of the Cybernauts?

• The Eagle’s Nest commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens

• House of Cards introduced by Cyd Child

• House of Cards Audio Commentary with Cyd Child and Henry Holland

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Rocky Taylor

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? introduced by Nicholas Briggs

• The Last Of The Cybernauts…? Audio commentary by Rocky Taylor, Nicholas Briggs & Henry Holland

• REMEMBERING THE NEW AVENGERS – with guest star Annette Andre

• German Credits Season 1

• German Credits Season 1

Disc 2 (EPs 4-6) The Midas Touch / Cat Amongst the Pidgeons / Target

• The Midas Touch introduced by Dick Fiddy

• The Midas Touch Audio Commentary by Cyd Child & Dick Fiddy

• Director John Hough on The New Avengers (University of Chichester 2011)

Disc 3 (EPs 7-9) To Catch A Rat / Tale of the Big Why / Faces

• Interview with Cyd Child (University of Chichester 2011)

• The New Avengers – screen test

Disc 4 (EPs 10-11) Gnaws / Dirtier by the Dozen

• Gnaws Audio Commentary by Nicholas Briggs & Jonathan Wood

• Gnaws introduced by Nicholas Briggs

• Interview with Raymond Austin (University of Chichester 2011)

Disc 5 (EPs 12-13) Sleeper / The Three-Handed Game

• Intro to Sleeper by Joanna Lumley

• Sleeper Audio Commentary by Joanna Lumley & Cyd Child

• Interview with Patrick Macnee Biographer Marie Cameron (University of Chichester 2011)

• Becoming Purdey: The Woman Who Redefined The Avengers

• Auditioning Purdey (Easter Egg)

SEASON 2

Disc 6 (EPs 1-3) Dead Men Are Dangerous / Angels of Death / Medium Rare

• Dead Men Are Dangerous Audio Commentary by Gareth Hunt & Brian Clemens

• Angels Of Death introduced by Caroline Munro

• Angels of Death Audio Commentary by Caroline Munro & Henry Holland

Disc 7 (EPs 4-6) The Lion and The Unicorn / Obsession / Trap

• The New Avengers x Rover promo

• French credits

• Obsession Audio Commentary by Samuel & George Clemens

• Obsession introduced by Samuel & George Clemens

Disc 8 (EPs 7-9) Hostage / K Is for Kill Pts 1 and 2

• K is for Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes Audio Commentary by Dick Fiddy & Henry Holland

• K Is For Kill Part One: The Tiger Awakes introduced by Henry Holland

Disc 9 (EPs 10-11) Complex / Forward Base

• Complex introduced by Jonathan Wood

• Complex Audio Commentary by Jonathan Wood & Grant Taylor

• Restoring The New Avengers

• Brian Clemens on The New Avengers – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011

• Interview with Laurie Johnson – THE AVENGERS 50th ANNIVERSARY at the University of Chichester 2011

Disc 10 (EPs 12-13) The Gladiators / Emily

• The New Avengers series trailer

• The Impact Of The New Avengers: Reinvented for a New Era

• Kicks, Flips & Spy Tricks: The Stunt Magic of The New Avengers

Description: The New Avengers joins John Steed as he takes a jaunty step forward into a new decade, this time with two sidekicks – the first time a male and female companion join him – Gambit (Gareth Hunt) and Purdey (Joanna Lumley). The mighty trio join forces to fight evil and put a stop to any attempts at world domination. With high kicks and bowler hats aplenty – Series1 and Series 2 of The New Avengers heralded a new direction for the crime fighting series.

The New Avengers Series 1 & 2 4k UHD Blu-ray
The New Avengers Series One & Series Two 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK
Previous article
Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each 50% Off
Next article
Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Wall-E-4k-Blu-ray-Criterion-Collection

Disney/Pixar’s Wall•E Criterion 4k UHD/BD Edition Is 50% Off

HD Report - 0
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion

Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each...

DealFinder - 0
anora criterion feature

Sean Baker’s Anora Is 50% Off (Only $24.99 2-Disc 4k Blu-ray Edition)

HD Report - 0