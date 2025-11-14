Home4k Blu-rayThe Running Man (2025) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD,...
The Running Man (2025) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD, & Streaming Digital

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man (2025) starring Glen Powell premiered in US theaters on November 14, 2025, and is already up for pre-order streaming in digital and in 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

On disc, The Running Man will release in standard and SteelBook editions with copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. A Blu-ray (1080p) edition has not been listed for release in the US at this time.) A single-disc DVD is also up for pre-order.

Release date, disc specs, and bonus materials are pending.

Pre-orders

  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital Standard Edition Amazon
  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon
  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital SteelBook w/The Running Man (1987) 4k SteelBook Reprint Walmart Exclusive
  • The Running Man (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
  • The Running Man (2025) DVD Amazon
Summary: A man joins a game show in which contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by “hunters” hired to kill them.

