Criterion Collection 4k & HD Blu-ray Movies Are 50% Off

Right now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble select titles from the Criterion Collection are 50% off the list price. And, many editions are selling out fast.

What do we suggest picking up during the sale? You might consider the recently released Wes Anderson Archive that is 29% off the list price. Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece Barry Lyndon is 50% off. Disney/Pixar’s Oscar winning animated feature WALL•E is on sale for 50% off.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a gorgeous piece of physical media that’s on sale for 50% off. The Coen Bros.’ No Country for Old Men was beautifully remastered in 4k and now just $24.99. And, Sean Bakers’ Oscar-winning film Anora is also just $24.99 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy during the 50% off sale.

The Criterion Collection started selling movies on 4k Blu-ray in the fall of 2021 beginning with David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. (2001). The high-quality disc format offers 2160p video resolution often coupled with HDR (High Dynamic Range) in Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility.

Want to know what Criterion titles are available in 4k? Here’s a list of the current 4k Blu-ray editions.

