Home4k Blu-rayStanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon On 4k Blu-ray Is 50% Off (Now Only...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsNews

Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon On 4k Blu-ray Is 50% Off (Now Only $24.99)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Barry Lyndon 1975 4k UHD Criterion
Barry Lyndon (1975) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD edition Buy on Amazon

Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (1975) is currently on sale for 50% off the list price! The 3-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is priced only $24.99 (List: $49.95) at Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a limited time.

The 4k restoration and remaster of Barry Lyndon features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the uncompressed monaural soundtrack, as well as an alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound mix. English subtitles are offered for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Bonus features include five sets of previously released interviews (including with cast and crew, with archival audio of director Stanley Kubrick), trailers, and an essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien.

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • Interviews with the cast and crew as well as archival audio featuring director Stanley Kubrick on the film’s cinematography, costumes, editing, and production
  • Interview featuring historian Christopher Frayling on production designer Ken Adam
  • Interview with critic Michel Ciment
  • Interview with actor Leon Vitali about the 5.1 surround soundtrack, which he cosupervised
  • Interview with curator Adam Eaker about the fine-art-inspired aesthetics of the film
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien and two pieces about the look of the film from the March 1976 issue of American Cinematographer

    Cover by F. Ron Miller based on an original theatrical poster by Guy Jouineau and Guy Bourduge
Barry Lyndon 1975 4k UHD Criterion
Barry Lyndon (1975) 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Previous article
The Luc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection Is On Sale For 26% Off
Next article
Criterion Collection 4k & HD Blu-ray Movies Are 50% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion

Deal Alert: No Country for Old Men On 4k/HD Blu-ray Each...

DealFinder - 0
anora criterion feature

Sean Baker’s Anora Is 50% Off (Only $24.99 2-Disc 4k Blu-ray Edition)

HD Report - 0
criterion collection 50% off

Criterion Collection 4k & HD Blu-ray Movies Are 50% Off

DealFinder - 0