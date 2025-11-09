Home4k Blu-rayTransformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Re-released On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital
Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Re-released On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie 4k Collection

The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is getting a re-release on November 11, 2025. The collection includes copies of five Transformers-titled movies plus Bumblebee on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Originally released in 2023, the 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes six Transformers films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork on the front, back and interior.

The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase box with magnetic closure. A collectible Autobot decal is also included with this box set. See an unboxing and review.

The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is priced $78.99 on Amazon.

Note: This collection does not include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which released a year after this collection. For all 7 movies, see the Transformers 7-Movie Collection releasing Sept. 24, 2024 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie 4k Collection

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Our World
  • Their War
  • More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
  • A Day with Bay: Tokyo
  • 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
  • NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
  • Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
  • Deleted/Alternate Scenes
  • The AllSpark Experiment
  • Giant Effing Movie
  • Linkin Park – New Divide
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
  • Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
  • Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
  • The Art of Cybertron
  • The Dark of the Moon Archive
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Bay on Action
  • Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
  • Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
  • A Spark of Design
  • T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
  • Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Merging Mythologies
  • Climbing the Ranks
  • The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
  • Motors and Magic
  • Alien Landscape: Cybertron
  • One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Feature Film
  • Sector 7 Archive
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
  • Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen

Transformers 7-Movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital Collection

Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital skew
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Previous article
The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k/Digital SteelBook Is Re-releasing
Next article
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Is Releasing On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus In Ultimate Legacy Collection
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

