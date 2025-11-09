Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Re-released On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie 4k Collection Buy on Amazon

The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is getting a re-release on November 11, 2025. The collection includes copies of five Transformers-titled movies plus Bumblebee on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Originally released in 2023, the 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes six Transformers films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork on the front, back and interior.

The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase box with magnetic closure. A collectible Autobot decal is also included with this box set. See an unboxing and review.

The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is priced $78.99 on Amazon.

Note: This collection does not include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which released a year after this collection. For all 7 movies, see the Transformers 7-Movie Collection releasing Sept. 24, 2024 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Our World

Their War

More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen

A Day with Bay: Tokyo

25 Years of TRANSFORMERS

NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub

Deconstructing Visual Bayhem

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

The AllSpark Experiment

Giant Effing Movie

Linkin Park – New Divide

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon

Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now

Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences

The Art of Cybertron

The Dark of the Moon Archive

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Bay on Action

Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie

A Spark of Design

T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie

Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Merging Mythologies

Climbing the Ranks

The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK

Motors and Magic

Alien Landscape: Cybertron

One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Feature Film

Sector 7 Archive

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron

Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen

