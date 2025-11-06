The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Now Streaming On Disney+ (Original & IMAX Enhanced Versions)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Disney+ Format Versions Original & IMAX Enhanced

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has premiered streaming on Disney+ just a week and a half after releasing in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. And, the film offers a version in IMAX Enhanced mode, as well as 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

IMAX Enhanced mode allows movies to be played, or at least partially played (depending on the scene), in 1.90:1 aspect ratio — a format that is more square than typical widescreens but that allows more image area (up to 26% more) on a 16×9 TV.

Most scenes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps have a slight top/bottom cropping (see the image below of Shalla-Bal), but the scenes with Galactus on his Worldship and when he lands on Earth (see image below) are full screen on 16×9 TVs.

The “Original” version offered by Disney+ is the letterbox 2.39:1 aspect ratio (see below image of Sue Storm).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the 24th film available on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced. Thunderbolts, which is part of the MCU, released earlier this year but is not available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Aspect Ratios

1.33 : 1 (some scenes)

1.43 : 1 (IMAX GT Laser version, some scenes)

1.66 : 1 (16mm)

1.90 : 1 (IMAX Digital & non-GT Laser versions)

2.39 : 1 (Original aspect ratio)

