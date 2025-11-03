Home4k Blu-rayBlack Phone 2 Release Dates & Pre-orders On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital
Black Phone 2 Release Dates & Pre-orders On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital

Black Phone 2 digital poster
Black Phone 2 (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

Black Phone 2 starring Ethan Hawke premiered in US theaters on October 17, 2025 and is up for pre-order on Digital, 4k Blu-ray, and a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. SteelBook art for the Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (also available from Amazon UK) are pictured below. Artwork is pending for the standard disc editions.

Black Phone 2 premieres in digital formats on November 4, 2025. Disc editions are dated for release on December 23, 2025.

Logline: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

