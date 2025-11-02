Home4k Blu-rayThe Breakfast Club Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time
The Breakfast Club Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time

The Breakfast Club (1985) 4k UHD BD Criterion
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club (1985) is releasing in 4k for the first time on November 4, 2025! The 2-disc edition from the Criterion Collection presents the film in with Dolby Vision HDR with uncompressed monaural soundtrack and optional DTS-HD Master Audio surround sound.

The Blu-ray includes the feature film along with legacy bonus features such as audio commentary, interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy and other members of the cast and crew, 50 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, a radio interview with John Hughes, and more.

The packaging art for The Breakfast on 4k Blu-ray is the same as the Blu-ray edition from Criterion released in 2017.

The Breakfast Club on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Audio commentary featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson
  • Interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy and other members of the cast and crew
  • Video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson
  • Fifty minutes of deleted and extended scenes
  • Promotional and archival interviews
  • Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes
  • Radio interview with Hughes
  • Audio interview with Ringwald from an episode of This American Life
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author and critic David Kamp

Description: What happens when five strangers end up together in Saturday detention? Badass posturing, gleeful misbehavior, and a potent dose of angst. With this exuberant, disarmingly candid film, writer-director John Hughes established himself as the bard of American youth, vividly and empathetically capturing how teenagers hang out, act up, and goof off. The Breakfast Club brings together an assortment of adolescent archetypes—the uptight popular girl (Molly Ringwald), the stoic jock (Emilio Estevez), the foulmouthed rebel (Judd Nelson), the virginal bookworm (Anthony Michael Hall), and the kooky recluse (Ally Sheedy)—and watches them shed their personae and emerge into unlikely friendships. With its highly quotable dialogue and star-making performances, this exploration of the trials of adolescence became an era-defining pop-culture phenomenon, one whose influence now spans generations.

