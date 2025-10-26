Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Features 3 Movies & 6 TV Seasons In Limited Edition

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Limited Copies! Amazon Exclusive

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection with all 3 films and 6 television seasons of the highly acclaimed TV show. The Limited Edition (only 2,850 copies printed!) comes with 24 Blu-ray Discs housed in a 52-page book, special commentary, sketches, bios, photos, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Over 13 hours of bonus materials are also included across the discs such as commentary, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, character profiles, and more (see below).

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection is an Amazon Exclusive priced $144.99. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description

All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Downton Abbey: Season One

Episode 1 – Commentary

Episode 2 – Commentary

Disc 3 – Downton Abbey: Season One

A House in History – Downton Abbey

The Making of Downton Abbey

Deleted Scenes

Disc 4 – Downton Abbey: Season Two

Episode 1 – Commentary

Disc 6 – Downton Abbey: Season Two

Deleted Scenes

House to Hospital

Fashion and Uniforms

Romance in a Time of Warfare

Disc 7 – Downton Abbey: Season Three

The Wedding of Lady Mary

The Wedding of Lady Edith

Shirley Maclaine at Downton Abbey

Disc 8 – Downton Abbey: Season Three

The Men of Downton Abbey

Disc 9 – Downton Abbey: Season Three

Downton Abbey in 1920

Behind the Scenes: The Cricket Match

Behind the Scenes: A Journey to the Highlands

Disc 12 – Downton Abbey: Season Four

The Making of

The Downton Diaries

New Arrivals

Disc 15 – Downton Abbey: Season Five

Behind the Scenes: Day 100

A Day with Lady Rose

The Roaring Twenties

Disc 18 – Downton Abbey: Season Six

The Cars of Downton

Farewell to Highclere

Changing Times at Downton

Disc 19

The Manners of Downton Abbey

More Manners of Downton Abbey

Disc 20

The Story of Downton Abbey

The Creator’s Favourite Scenes

Supercuts: The Dowager’s Finest Moments

Supercuts: The Best of Mrs Patmore

Supercuts: The Best of the Downton Rows

Supercuts: The Social Calendar

Supercuts: Downton’s Most Shocking Moments

Supercuts: Historical Moments in Downton Abbey

Supercuts: Steamy Downton Moments

Supercuts: Downton Abbey Weddings

Supercuts: Dressing for Downton

Disc 21

Character Documentaries: Lady Mary Crawley

Character Documentaries: Mr. Carson

Character Documentaries: Mr. Bates

Character Documentaries: Daisy

Character Documentaries: Lord Grantham

Character Documentaries: Lady Grantham

Character Documentaries: Lady Edith Crawley

Disc 22 – Downton Abbey (2019)

Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey (2019) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Cast Conversations

The Royal Visit

True to the Twenties

Deleted Scenes

Welcome to Downton Abbey

The Brilliance of Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey Series Recap

Feature Commentary with Director Michael Engler

Disc 23 – Downton Abbey: A New Era

Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey: A New Era (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Good to Be Back

Return to Downton Abbey: The Making of A New Era

A Legendary Character

Creating the Film…Within the Film

Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia

Spill the Tea (Time)

Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis

Disc 24 – Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Changing Times

Society Season

Authentic to the Core

A Farewell to Fans

Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale

Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis and Actress Elizabeth McGovern

The Ultimate Legacy Collection, releasing Nov. 11, coincides with the release Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Article updated with edition details. Original publish date Sept. 30, 2025.



