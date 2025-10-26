Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Features 3 Movies & 6 TV Seasons In Limited Edition

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection with all 3 films and 6 television seasons of the highly acclaimed TV show. The Limited Edition (only 2,850 copies printed!) comes with 24 Blu-ray Discs housed in a 52-page book, special commentary, sketches, bios, photos, and a Certificate of Authenticity.
Over 13 hours of bonus materials are also included across the discs such as commentary, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, character profiles, and more (see below).
Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection is an Amazon Exclusive priced $144.99. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Description
All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!
Bonus Content
Disc 1 – Downton Abbey: Season One
- Episode 1 – Commentary
- Episode 2 – Commentary
Disc 3 – Downton Abbey: Season One
- A House in History – Downton Abbey
- The Making of Downton Abbey
- Deleted Scenes
Disc 4 – Downton Abbey: Season Two
- Episode 1 – Commentary
Disc 6 – Downton Abbey: Season Two
- Deleted Scenes
- House to Hospital
- Fashion and Uniforms
- Romance in a Time of Warfare
Disc 7 – Downton Abbey: Season Three
- The Wedding of Lady Mary
- The Wedding of Lady Edith
- Shirley Maclaine at Downton Abbey
Disc 8 – Downton Abbey: Season Three
- The Men of Downton Abbey
Disc 9 – Downton Abbey: Season Three
- Downton Abbey in 1920
- Behind the Scenes: The Cricket Match
- Behind the Scenes: A Journey to the Highlands
Disc 12 – Downton Abbey: Season Four
- The Making of
- The Downton Diaries
- New Arrivals
Disc 15 – Downton Abbey: Season Five
- Behind the Scenes: Day 100
- A Day with Lady Rose
- The Roaring Twenties
Disc 18 – Downton Abbey: Season Six
- The Cars of Downton
- Farewell to Highclere
- Changing Times at Downton
Disc 19
- The Manners of Downton Abbey
- More Manners of Downton Abbey
Disc 20
- The Story of Downton Abbey
- The Creator’s Favourite Scenes
- Supercuts: The Dowager’s Finest Moments
- Supercuts: The Best of Mrs Patmore
- Supercuts: The Best of the Downton Rows
- Supercuts: The Social Calendar
- Supercuts: Downton’s Most Shocking Moments
- Supercuts: Historical Moments in Downton Abbey
- Supercuts: Steamy Downton Moments
- Supercuts: Downton Abbey Weddings
- Supercuts: Dressing for Downton
Disc 21
- Character Documentaries: Lady Mary Crawley
- Character Documentaries: Mr. Carson
- Character Documentaries: Mr. Bates
- Character Documentaries: Daisy
- Character Documentaries: Lord Grantham
- Character Documentaries: Lady Grantham
- Character Documentaries: Lady Edith Crawley
Disc 22 – Downton Abbey (2019)
- Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey (2019) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Cast Conversations
- The Royal Visit
- True to the Twenties
- Deleted Scenes
- Welcome to Downton Abbey
- The Brilliance of Julian Fellowes
- Downton Abbey Series Recap
- Feature Commentary with Director Michael Engler
Disc 23 – Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey: A New Era (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Good to Be Back
- Return to Downton Abbey: The Making of A New Era
- A Legendary Character
- Creating the Film…Within the Film
- Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia
- Spill the Tea (Time)
- Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis
Disc 24 – Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Includes a digital copy of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Changing Times
- Society Season
- Authentic to the Core
- A Farewell to Fans
- Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale
- Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis and Actress Elizabeth McGovern
The Ultimate Legacy Collection, releasing Nov. 11, coincides with the release Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Description: All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!
Article updated with edition details. Original publish date Sept. 30, 2025.