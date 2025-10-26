Home4k Blu-rayAeon Flux Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR
Aeon Flux Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR

Aeon Flux 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Aeon Flux (2005)

Aeon Flux “Æon Flux” (2005) starring Charlize Theron is now available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray! The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution released on October 21, 2025) and celebrates the film’s 20th Anniversary.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a copy of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD as well as legacy bonus materials (see below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Aeon Flux is presented in 2160p (upscaled) at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (pending confirmation).

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $26.59 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Commentary by Charlize Theron and Producer Gale Anne Hurd
  • Commentary by Co-Screenwriters Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi
  • Creating a World: Aeon Flux
  • The Locations of Aeon Flux
  • The Stunts of Aeon Flux
  • The Costume Design Workshop of Aeon Flux
  • The Craft of the Set Photographer on Aeon Flux
Aeon Flux 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook
