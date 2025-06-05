Home4k Blu-rayAguirre, the Wrath of God Has Been Remastered In 4k & Dolby...
Aguirre, the Wrath of God Has Been Remastered In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR

Aguirre the Wrath of God 4k UHD

Classic Werner Herzog film Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) has been remastered in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The All-region Ultra HD Blu-ray from BFI features the original mono soundtrack (German and English) as well as alternative 5.1 surround sound (German).

Aguirre, the Wrath of God on 4k Blu-ray will be followed by the release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) also on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) on 4k Ultra HD is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.

Special Features

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original mono audio (German and English)
  • Feature-length audio commentary with Werner Herzog for both Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fata Morgana
  • The Unprecedented Defence of the Fortress Deutschkreuz (1967, 16 mins): symbolic drama about four young men hiding from an imagined enemy
  • Last Words (1968, 13 mins): short film about the last man to leave a former leper colony
  • Precautions Against Fanatics (1969, 11 mins): short satire about horse-racing enthusiasts
  • Fata Morgana (1971, 77 mins): hallucinatory film exploring mirages and the Mayan creation myth
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • Stills gallery
  • Alternative 5.1 Surround audio (German)
  • Other extras TBC

Description: Shot entirely on location in the wild Amazonian jungle near Machu Picchu, Aguirre, the Wrath of God stars the legendarily volatile Klaus Kinski (Nosferatu the Vampyre) as Don Lope de Aguirre, a power-crazed sixteenth-century explorer who leads a troupe of conquistadors on a doomed expedition in search of El Dorado, the fabled ‘City of Gold’.

A visceral, ambitious exploration of megalomania and savage beauty, Aguirre remains one of Herzog’s most brilliant achievements and one of German cinema’s totemic masterpieces. Available now on UHD, newly restored in 4K.

