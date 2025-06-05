Home4k Blu-rayWerner Herzog's Film Nosferatu the Vampyre Has Been Remastered In 4k &...
Werner Herzog’s Film Nosferatu the Vampyre Has Been Remastered In 4k & Dolby Vision

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon UK

Classic Werner Herzog film Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) is getting a 4k release from BFI on August. 25, 2025. The All-region Ultra HD Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and the original mono soundtrack (German and English) as well as alternative 5.1 surround sound (German).

The release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) arrives about a month after another Herzog classic, Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), also releasing on 4k Blu-ray.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k Ultra HD is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.

Special Features

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Feature-length audio commentary with Werner Herzog
  • On-set documentary (1979, 13 mins): promotional film featuring candid interviews with Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • Stills gallery
  • Original mono audio (German and English)
  • Alternative 5.1 Surround audio (German)
  • Other extras TBC

Description: Reconnecting German cinema with its Weimer forebears via Murnau’s iconic Nosferatu (1922), Herzog’s vampire film references its predecessor but has a distinctive temperament. Dracula, played by the stunning Klaus Kinski, is modeled on the monster of the earlier film, yet his obsession with Isabelle Adjani’s character of Lucy Harker reveals a certain pathos, even as his army of rats wreck plague and delirium on a prosperous small town. Herzog’s images and Popul Vuh’s music combine to create a darkly hypnotic and seductive experience.

