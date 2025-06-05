Werner Herzog’s Film Nosferatu the Vampyre Has Been Remastered In 4k & Dolby Vision

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon UK

Classic Werner Herzog film Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) is getting a 4k release from BFI on August. 25, 2025. The All-region Ultra HD Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and the original mono soundtrack (German and English) as well as alternative 5.1 surround sound (German).

The release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) arrives about a month after another Herzog classic, Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), also releasing on 4k Blu-ray.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k Ultra HD is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.

Special Features

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Feature-length audio commentary with Werner Herzog

On-set documentary (1979, 13 mins): promotional film featuring candid interviews with Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski

Original theatrical trailer

Stills gallery

Original mono audio (German and English)

Alternative 5.1 Surround audio (German)

Other extras TBC

Description: Reconnecting German cinema with its Weimer forebears via Murnau’s iconic Nosferatu (1922), Herzog’s vampire film references its predecessor but has a distinctive temperament. Dracula, played by the stunning Klaus Kinski, is modeled on the monster of the earlier film, yet his obsession with Isabelle Adjani’s character of Lucy Harker reveals a certain pathos, even as his army of rats wreck plague and delirium on a prosperous small town. Herzog’s images and Popul Vuh’s music combine to create a darkly hypnotic and seductive experience.