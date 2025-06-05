Werner Herzog’s Film Nosferatu the Vampyre Has Been Remastered In 4k & Dolby Vision

Classic Werner Herzog film Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) is getting a 4k release from BFI on August. 25, 2025. The All-region Ultra HD Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and the original mono soundtrack (German and English) as well as alternative 5.1 surround sound (German).
The release of Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) arrives about a month after another Herzog classic, Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), also releasing on 4k Blu-ray.
Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k Ultra HD is priced £19.06 on Amazon UK.
Special Features
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Feature-length audio commentary with Werner Herzog
- On-set documentary (1979, 13 mins): promotional film featuring candid interviews with Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski
- Original theatrical trailer
- Stills gallery
- Original mono audio (German and English)
- Alternative 5.1 Surround audio (German)
- Other extras TBC
Description: Reconnecting German cinema with its Weimer forebears via Murnau’s iconic Nosferatu (1922), Herzog’s vampire film references its predecessor but has a distinctive temperament. Dracula, played by the stunning Klaus Kinski, is modeled on the monster of the earlier film, yet his obsession with Isabelle Adjani’s character of Lucy Harker reveals a certain pathos, even as his army of rats wreck plague and delirium on a prosperous small town. Herzog’s images and Popul Vuh’s music combine to create a darkly hypnotic and seductive experience.