Deal Alert: Shudder 10th Anniversary 10-Movie Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Is 58% Off

Shudder 10th Anniversary 10-Movie Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Shudder 10th Anniversary 10-Movie Blu-ray Collector’s Edition releasing November 11, 2025, is available to pre-order for $50.99 on Amazon. That’s a 58% discount off the list price of $119.99!

The 10-Movie collection includes Terrified (2018), The Mortuary Collection (2019), The Dark and the Wicked (2020), Host (2020), Mad God (2021), VHS/94 (2021), Caveat (2022), Skinamarink (2023), Late Night with the Devil (2024), and In a Violent Nature (2024) all on 1080p Blu-ray.

Jump over to Amazon to pre-order the Shudder 10th Anniversary 10-Movie Blu-ray Collector’s Edition because low pre-order prices don’t always last.

