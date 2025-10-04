Home4k Blu-rayMortal Kombat Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In A New SteelBook
Mortal Kombat Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In A New SteelBook

Mortal Kombat (2021) is re-releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a new Limited Edition SteelBook on Oct. 7, 2025. The single-disc edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Mortal Kombat is presented in 2160p (4k Blu-ray) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range with Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Mortal Kombat (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Mortal Kombat (2021) is a reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series and was directed by Simon McQuoid. Read Our Review

The Quick and the Dead New 4k SteelBook Edition Adds Dolby Vision
