The Quick and the Dead New 4k SteelBook Edition Adds Dolby Vision

The Quick and the Dead 4k 30th Anniversary SteelBook
The Quick and the Dead (1995) 4k 30th Anniversary SteelBook

Sam Raimi’s western thriller The Quick and the Dead (1995) celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year with a Limited Edition SteelBook arriving on Oct. 7, 2025. The 4k presentation of the film now features Dolby Vision, as the previous 2018 edition (restored from the original camera negatives) only provided HDR10.

The collectible SteelBook edition of The Quick and the Dead from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD (via a redeemable code on Movies Anywhere).

In 4k, The Quick and the Dead is presented in true native 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Like the 2018 release, the soundtrack is offered Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Quick and the Dead 30th Anniversary SteelBook edition is priced $41.49. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • 7 Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Description: In The Quick and the Dead, Sharon Stone stars as the protagonist gunslinger Ellen who looks to avenge her father’s death in the small prairie town known as “Redemption.” Raimi directs an all-star cast that includes Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gary Sinise.

See more new and upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBook releases.

A Nightmare on Elm Street: 7-Film SteelBook Case Is SOLD OUT In The US, But Here's Where You Can Buy It
