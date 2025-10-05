The Newest Free Movies On YouTube From Lionsgate

YouTube just added a bunch of movies from Lionsgate that are free to watch with ads, or, without ads if you have a YouTube Premium subscription. And best of all, most of these movies stream in Full HD (1080p) resolution, so casting or viewing on a big screen TV still looks great! Be sure the YouTube settings on your app for mobile devices, streaming device or TV, or PC are set to the highest resolution. Check out the new movies from Lionsgate on YouTube.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Warm Bodies (2013) Full HD (1080p)

The Messengers (2007)

The Messengers (2007) Full HD (1080p)

Cube (1997)

Cube (1997) Full HD (1080p)

Let Me In (2010)

Let me In (2010) Full HD (1080p)

Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman (2005) Full HD (1080p)

Possums (1998)

Possums (1998) Full HD (1080p)

The Best of Times (1986)

The Best of Times (1986) Full HD (1080p)

Soccer Mom (2008)