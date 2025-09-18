When Will John Wick Spin-off ‘Ballerina’ Be Streaming?

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Prime Video

Want to know when John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves will be streaming? The movie was first released for rent or purchase at home in digital formats including 4k UHD on July 1, 2025.

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina was then released in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 9, 2025. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions, including a Limited Edition SteelBook, also provide a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On streaming services, Ballerina will premiere on Starz on September 25, 2025. That means if have a Starz subscription the movie will be free at no extra charge. Thes Starz streaming service costs $10.99 per month or can be be subscribed through a television service provider.

The purchase of From The World of John Wick: Ballerina on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, or Digital include special features not available with streaming services such as “The Making of Ballerina,” Building a Frozen Underground,” deleted and extended scenes, and more.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray)

The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the film’s stunts, fight choreography, and innovative new weapons contributed to some of the most intense action sequences in the John Wick universe.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.

Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.

Bonus Features (Digital)

The Making of Ballerina

Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World

The Art of Action

Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)

