David Lynch’s Blue Velvet (1986) Available In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Blue Velvet 1981 4k UHD Criterion
Blue Velvet (1986) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

David Lynch’s neo-noir psyhchological thriller Blue Velvet (1986) is available in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR from The Criterion Collection. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc is presently the only way to watch this Lynch classic in 4k, who was nominated for an Academy Award for best director.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blue Velvet is presented in 2160 resolution and Dolby Vision/HDR10 with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. The original 2.0 surround soundtrack is offered as an alternative. Special features are also included (see below).

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Blue Velvet (1986) is priced $30.55 (List: $49.95) on Amazon. A single-disc Blu-ray edition is also available.

Special Features

  • 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, supervised and approved by director David Lynch
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Alternate original 2.0 surround soundtrack
  • The Lost Footage, fifty-three minutes of deleted scenes and alternate takes assembled by Lynch
  • “Blue Velvet” Revisited, a feature-length meditation on the making of the movie by Peter Braatz, filmed on set during the production
  • Mysteries of Love, a seventy-minute documentary from 2002 on the making of the film
  • Interview from 2017 with composer Angelo Badalamenti
  • It’s a Strange World: The Filming of “Blue Velvet,” a 2019 documentary featuring interviews with crew members and visits to the shooting locations
  • Lynch reading from Room to Dream, a 2018 book he coauthored with Kristine McKenna
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: Excerpts by McKenna from Room to Dream

    Cover by Fred Davis

See other movies available in 4k from The Criterion Collection.

