David Lynch’s Blue Velvet (1986) Available In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

David Lynch’s neo-noir psyhchological thriller Blue Velvet (1986) is available in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR from The Criterion Collection. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc is presently the only way to watch this Lynch classic in 4k, who was nominated for an Academy Award for best director.
On 4k Blu-ray, Blue Velvet is presented in 2160 resolution and Dolby Vision/HDR10 with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. The original 2.0 surround soundtrack is offered as an alternative. Special features are also included (see below).
The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Blue Velvet (1986) is priced $30.55 (List: $49.95) on Amazon. A single-disc Blu-ray edition is also available.
Special Features
- 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, supervised and approved by director David Lynch
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Alternate original 2.0 surround soundtrack
- The Lost Footage, fifty-three minutes of deleted scenes and alternate takes assembled by Lynch
- “Blue Velvet” Revisited, a feature-length meditation on the making of the movie by Peter Braatz, filmed on set during the production
- Mysteries of Love, a seventy-minute documentary from 2002 on the making of the film
- Interview from 2017 with composer Angelo Badalamenti
- It’s a Strange World: The Filming of “Blue Velvet,” a 2019 documentary featuring interviews with crew members and visits to the shooting locations
- Lynch reading from Room to Dream, a 2018 book he coauthored with Kristine McKenna
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: Excerpts by McKenna from Room to Dream
Cover by Fred Davis
See other movies available in 4k from The Criterion Collection.