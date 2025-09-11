Home4k Blu-rayThe Sound of Music (1965) Is Finally Releasing In 4k
The Sound of Music (1965) Is Finally Releasing In 4k

The Sound of Music is finally releasing in 4k, celebrating 60 years since the film’s premiere in 1965. The 3-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook from 20th Century Studios arrives on September 23, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at an aspect ratio of 2.20:1. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus Features

Disc 1 (4k UHD) & 2 (BD)

  • Sing-Along Version, commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood, and Johannes von Trapp
  • Commentary by Robert Wise

Disc 3 (BD)

  • The Sound of a City Documentary – Julie Andrews returns to Salzburg
  • A City of Song – Filming Locations in Salzburb, Austria
  • Musical Stages, Vintage Programs, Screen Tests, Interviews, & More

The Sound of Music (1965) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $39.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Experience Rodgers & Hammerstein’s® iconic musical in spectacular 4K Ultra HD™, meticulously restored and remastered for its 60th anniversary. Julie Andrews lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who becomes governess to the seven unruly children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Her warmth, charm and songs soon win the hearts of the children—and their father. Featuring unforgettable treasures like “EDELWEISS,” “MY FAVORITE THINGS,” “CLIMB EV’RY MOUNTAIN” and “DO-RE-MI,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time.


