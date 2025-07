Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) Packaged In Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case

Superman 5-Film Collection SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case. The Amazon Exclusive releases on September 2, 2025 and includes Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

All five Superman movies (including Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) are presented on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD via a redeemable code.

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) is list priced $129.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive