HomeBlu-ray DiscFringe: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A New 20-Disc Blu-ray Edition
Blu-ray DiscNews

Fringe: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A New 20-Disc Blu-ray Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Fringe: The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc 2025
Fringe: The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray box set Buy on Amazon

Fringe: The Complete Series is re-releasing on Blu-ray Disc in a 20-disc box set on September 23, 2025. The new edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes all episodes that ran from 2008 to 2013 on Fox, as well as extra bonus material.

On Blu-ray Disc, the show is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Seasons 3-5) and Dolby Digital 2.0 (Seasons 1-2). Subtitles vary according to season (see specs below).

Fringe: The Complete Series is priced $72.58. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Fringe: The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc 2025
Fringe: The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray box set Buy on Amazon

Fringe: Season 1

Teleportation. Mind control. Invisibility. Astral projection. Mutation. Reanimation. Phenomena that exist on the Fringe of science unleash their strange powers in this thrilling series, co-created by J.J. Abrams (Lost, Alias), combining the grit of the police procedural with the excitement of the unknown. The story revolves around three unlikely colleagues – a beautiful young FBI agent, a brilliant scientist who’s spent the last 17 years in a mental institution and the scientist’s sardonic son – who investigate a series of bizarre deaths and disasters known as ‘the pattern.’

Fringe: Season 2

Season 2 of Fringe contains worlds (and alternative worlds) of excitement complete with shape shifters, cryonic heads, belly-dwelling beasts and people who turn to ashes before our eyes. But the overarching narrative takes three clandestine FBI agents – Olivia Dunham, Peter Bishop and Walter Bishop – through a mind-bending investigation of a parallel reality that threatens to destroy ours. The impossible is here in a series that offers “The most satisfying, coherent story arc of any science-fiction-flavored primetime drama” (Mike Hale, The New York Times).

Fringe: Season 3

Immersive. Compelling. Hypnotic. Brilliantly imaginative. Endlessly thrilling. Pick your term. The Fringe team escapes from the parallel universe – except for Olivia, trapped in the other world and replaced in ours by her double, who turns Peter and Olivia’s tentative relationship into a love affair. Then Olivia returns, bonds of trust fray, ever more bizarre and terrifying phenomena occur and secrets that stretch back to 1985 threaten to destroy our universe. Or theirs.

Fringe: Season 4

Who are you? After sacrificing himself to save both worlds, Peter mysteriously returns to ours. But he has been forgotten – by Olivia, by Walter, by everyone. It’s as if he never existed.

At the same time, shape shifters controlled by an unknown master begin an onslaught of destruction, and now the two former enemy universes must cooperate to defy a common foe.

With this thrilling 22-episode fourth season, Fringe continues the inspired synthesis of astounding phenomena, baffling secrets and dramatic, character-driven stories. And in this season, events may prove that the most powerful force in our universe – or theirs – is not a doomsday device, not a paranormal force, but human love.

Fringe: Season 5

Picking up from events depicted in Season 4’s flash-forward episode, the seemingly peaceful Observers seized control of our universe in 2015. Now, in 2036, they have become ruthless rulers who stand unopposed. What awaits in the future, however, is the Fringe Team’s final stand, which will bring together all they have witnessed in preparation for the final battle to protect our world.

Joining Fringe scientist Water Bishop, FBI agent Olivia Dunham, Peter Bishop and the Fringe team is Olivia and Peter’s now-grown daughter, Etta, in a final season filled with struggle, surprises, and sacrifice.

Description: Explore the ever-shifting line between science fiction and reality – where hybrid monsters tear through sewers, thieves walk through walls and portals open to parallel universes – in this complete collection of the acclaimed, mind-bending series. Unable to police a world in which science has advanced beyond our wildest dreams, and nightmares, Special Agent Olivia Dunham enlists eccentric “fringe” scientist Walter Bishop and his jack-of-all-trades son, Peter, to investigate paranormal incidents that defy human logic and mystifying events that threaten our very existence on a universal scale. When the unimaginable happens, it’s their job to stop it.

Fringe: The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc 2025
Fringe: The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray box set Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Shin Godzilla 4k Remaster Up For Pre-order on Ultra HD/Blu-ray & This Limited Edition 3-Disc SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Shin Godzilla (2016) - Limited Edition Steelbook open

Shin Godzilla 4k Remaster Up For Pre-order on Ultra HD/Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k...

HD Report - 0
Weapons Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Weapons Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0