Paramount’s 4-Format Movie Bundles Have Almost Doubled In Price, But Still A Great Deal

In May 2024, Paramount Home Media Distribution began offering bundle deals on movies that included four formats: 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The 3-disc/digital format was really new to the physical media market, as most combo editions from major studios/distributors are comprised of either 4k Blu-ray and its predecessor 1080p Blu-ray, or Blu-ray and its predecessor DVD, plus a Digital Copy.

Ironically, the discs are housed in a retro 3-disc DVD case, so these might be hard to spot at a thrift store where they could be stacked with traditional DVDs. Nevertheless, getting a 4k disc in what looks like overstock from a DVD warehouse is somewhat amusing.

The selection of nine multi-format physical/digital editions includes “Interstellar” (2014), “The Lost City” (2022), Shutter Island” (2010), “A Quiet Place” (2018), and “Cloverfield” (2008), “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Escape From L.A.” (1996), and “The Hunt for Red October” (1990).

At the time of release each multi-format edition was priced $10.99 each, which amounts to only $2.75 per format! Now, most of these Paramount editions have almost doubled in price to $19.99 each. “The Lost City” is currently the lowest-priced title at $16.99.

Unfortunately, “The Hunt for Red October,” Shutter Island,” and “Interstellar” are mostly sold out at major stores, although copies can be found from 3rd-party sellers. See the package and links to purchase below.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar (2014) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Snake Plissken is once again called in by the United States government to recover a potential doomsday device from Los Angeles, now an autonomous island where undesirables are deported.

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island (2010) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two US marshals, are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient, where Teddy uncovers a shocking truth about the place.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: In November 1984, the Soviet Union’s best submarine captain violates orders and heads for the U.S. in a new undetectable sub. The American CIA and military must quickly determine: Is he trying to defect or to start a war?

The Lost City (2022)

The Lost City (2022) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place (2018) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A family struggles for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. They are forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay.

Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield (2008) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A group of friends venture deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A freewheeling Detroit cop pursuing a murder investigation finds himself dealing with the very different culture of Beverly Hills.

The Untouchables (1987)

The Untouchables (1987) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: During Prohibition, Treasury agent Eliot Ness sets out to stop ruthless Chicago gangster Al Capone, and assembles a small, incorruptible team to help him.