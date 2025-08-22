Home4k Blu-rayNe Zha Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Ne Zha Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

As Ne Zha II premieres in the United States after blockbuster box office results in China (earning over $2.2B), the prequel to the film Ne Zha (which earned $743M at the worldwide box office), is readily available to purchase on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital.

Ne Zha is currently priced $17.67 (Blu-ray/DVD), $34.88 (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray), $14.86 (DVD), and $9.99 (Digital HD) on Amazon.

Ne Zha II debuted on big screens in China on January 29, 2025. Directed by Yu Yang, the film is the direct sequel to Ne Zha. Ne Zha II was written by Xixing Lu, Zhonglin Xu, and Yu Yang. The movie stars Yanting Lü Joseph and Mo Han.

Logline: After a great catastrophe, the souls of Nezha and Aobing are saved, but their bodies face ruin. To give them new life, Taiyi Zhenren turns to the mystical seven-colored lotus in a daring bid to rebuild them and change their fate.

