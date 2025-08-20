HomeBlu-ray DiscScarface (1983) Is Releasing In This IconART Ultimate Collector's Edition, Limited To...
Scarface (1983) Is Releasing In This IconART Ultimate Collector’s Edition, Limited To Only 6,600 Copies

Scarface (1983) Ultimate Collectors Edition IconART SteelBook open
Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series Amazon Exclusive

Brian De Palma’s Scarface (1983) is releasing in a special “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition that is limited to only 6,600 copies printed. The edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on October 7, 2025 and is only available from Amazon.

The IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook disc case that houses the 4K Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy of Scarface (in 4k UHD where available).

Special Features

  • Scarface 35th Anniversary Reunion
  • The Scarface Phenomenom
  • The World of Tony Montana
  • The Ribirth
  • The Acting
  • The Creating
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Scarface: The TV Version
  • The Mking of Scarface: The Video Game

The Scarface “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition is an Amazon Exclusive priced $79.99. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Scarface (1983) Ultimate Collectors Edition IconART SteelBook

Description: This Amazon Exclusive IconArt Giftset includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, Numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and an Exclusive Steelbook that houses the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Scarface.

Synopsis: In the spring of 1980, the port at Mariel Harbor was opened, and thousands set sail for the United States. They came in search of the American Dream. One of them found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami…wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams. He was Tony Montana. The world will remember him by another name…Scarface. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, Scarface has become a cultural phenomenon brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.


The Lost City Is Available In This 4-Format Disc/Digital Bundle
