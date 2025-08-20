Scarface (1983) Is Releasing In This IconART Ultimate Collector’s Edition, Limited To Only 6,600 Copies

Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series Amazon Exclusive

Brian De Palma’s Scarface (1983) is releasing in a special “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition that is limited to only 6,600 copies printed. The edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on October 7, 2025 and is only available from Amazon.

The IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook disc case that houses the 4K Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy of Scarface (in 4k UHD where available).

Special Features

Scarface 35th Anniversary Reunion

The Scarface Phenomenom

The World of Tony Montana

The Ribirth

The Acting

The Creating

Deleted Scenes

Scarface: The TV Version

The Mking of Scarface: The Video Game

The Scarface “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition is an Amazon Exclusive priced $79.99. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: This Amazon Exclusive IconArt Giftset includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, Numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and an Exclusive Steelbook that houses the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Scarface.

Synopsis: In the spring of 1980, the port at Mariel Harbor was opened, and thousands set sail for the United States. They came in search of the American Dream. One of them found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami…wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams. He was Tony Montana. The world will remember him by another name…Scarface. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, Scarface has become a cultural phenomenon brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.





