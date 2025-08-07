Home4k Blu-rayThe Bad Guys 2 Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...
The Bad Guys 2 Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital

The Bad Guys 2 digital poster
The Bad Guys 2 Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

Universal’s The Bad Guys 2 released in theaters on August 1, 2025, and is up for pre-order on disc and digital. The film will be available in Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and HD Blu-ray (DVD is pending).

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes the disc and Digital Copy.

Release date, disc specs, and bonus materials are pending.

Pre-orders

  • The Bad Guys 2 4k Blu-ray/Digital $43.99 Amazon
  • The Bad Guys 2 Blu-ray/Digital $23.13 Amazon
  • The Bad Guys 2 Digital 4k UHD (Early Access) $29.99 Prime Video
The Bad Guys 2 4k Blu-ray FPO
The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Bad Guys 2 Blu-ray FPO
The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals.

