Smurfs Release Dates & Bonus Material On Disc & Streaming In Digital

Paramount Pictures has announced the release date for Smurfs (2025) on disc and digital for streaming/download. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on August 12, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on October 28, 2025.

Bonus materials have also been revealed. Extras included with purchases of Smurfs on disc and digital include featurettes, a look at composing the soundtrack to Smurfs, “Higher Love” music video, and videos by Rihanna and Tyla.

Smurfs (2025) is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $19.95 (DVD) and $24.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Note: A release of Smurfs on 4k Blu-ray Disc has not been announced at this time.

Bonus Material

Blue in the Booth: Voicing the Smurfs— Meet the spectacular all-star cast who voice the Smurfs.

There's A Smurf Like Me: Blue, Old and New— The cast shares their process to bring both classic and new characters to life.

A World They've Never Seen: Animating Smurfs— See how filmmakers came up with the animation styles featured in the film and the evolution from rough animatic to finished art.

Composing the Blue— Award-winning composer Henry Jackman takes you through the original score that complements the film's fun songs.

In The Club With DJ Snake— World-famous DJ Snake makes a cameo in the film and brings the party to life in the disco bash scene.

World-famous DJ Snake makes a cameo in the film and brings the party to life in the disco bash scene. “Higher Love” by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi—Music & Lyric Video

“Friend of Mine” by Rihanna—Music & Lyric Video

“Everything Goes with Blue” by Tyla—Lyric Video

Synopsis: Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the crew on a daring rescue mission to save Papa Smurf (John Goodman) after he is mysteriously kidnapped by the evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel. The Smurfs team up with new friends on an epic adventure that takes them into the real world, where they discover that their true destiny is to save the universe.