How to Train Your Dragon: 2-Movie Collection Features Both Films In 4k or 2k On Disc & Digital

Universal has packaged both How to Train Your Dragon films in a 2-Movie Collection releasing on August 12, 2025. The double feature is available on 4k (2160p) Blu-ray with Digital 4k UHD copy, and 2k (1080p) with Digital HD copy.

Bonus content with each disc edition includes “Frozen” Episode of DreamWorks’ Dragons: Defenders of Berk,” deleted scenes, filmmakers’ commentary, gag reel, and more (see details below).

The 2-movie collections are priced $39.95 (List: $44.95), $29.95 (List: $34.98), and $22.95 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

The How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection arrives the same day as How to Train Your Dragon (2025), available in all disc formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook with collectible magnetic medallion.

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – How to Train Your Dragon (2010):

  • “Frozen” Episode of DreamWorks’ Dragons: Defenders of Berk
  • Legend of the BoneKnapper Dragon
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Filmmakers’ Commentary

Disc 2 – How to Train Your Dragon (2025):

  • Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois
  • Gag Reel
  • Building Berk
  • Dreaming Up the Dragons
  • Fit for a Viking
  • Forbidden Friendship with Introduction by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois
  • Test Drive with Introduction by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois
  • Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe
  • Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Dean DeBlois
Description: Experience the beloved adventures of Toothless and Hiccup brought to life by the franchise director Dean DeBlois in the acclaimed animated film and the live-action spectacle. Double up on fire breathing action and high-flying fantasy as these unlikely heroes set out to show their warring worlds that friendship and bravery can make them stronger together.

