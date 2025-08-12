How to Train Your Dragon: 2-Movie Collection Features Both Films In 4k or 2k On Disc & Digital

How to Train Your Dragon: 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal has packaged both How to Train Your Dragon films in a 2-Movie Collection releasing on August 12, 2025. The double feature is available on 4k (2160p) Blu-ray with Digital 4k UHD copy, and 2k (1080p) with Digital HD copy.

Bonus content with each disc edition includes “Frozen” Episode of DreamWorks’ Dragons: Defenders of Berk,” deleted scenes, filmmakers’ commentary, gag reel, and more (see details below).

The 2-movie collections are priced $39.95 (List: $44.95), $29.95 (List: $34.98), and $22.95 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

The How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection arrives the same day as How to Train Your Dragon (2025), available in all disc formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook with collectible magnetic medallion.

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – How to Train Your Dragon (2010):

“Frozen” Episode of DreamWorks’ Dragons: Defenders of Berk

Legend of the BoneKnapper Dragon

Deleted Scenes

Filmmakers’ Commentary

Disc 2 – How to Train Your Dragon (2025):

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois

Gag Reel

Building Berk

Dreaming Up the Dragons

Fit for a Viking

Forbidden Friendship with Introduction by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois

Test Drive with Introduction by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois

Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe

Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Dean DeBlois

Description: Experience the beloved adventures of Toothless and Hiccup brought to life by the franchise director Dean DeBlois in the acclaimed animated film and the live-action spectacle. Double up on fire breathing action and high-flying fantasy as these unlikely heroes set out to show their warring worlds that friendship and bravery can make them stronger together.