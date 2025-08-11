HomeBlu-ray Disc1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story - Season Two Blu-ray
The second season of Paramount+ Original Series 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. The disc editions include all seven episodes of the season that premiered on February. 23, 2025.

Episodes of 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story are presented in HD (1080p) at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound.

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two on Blu-ray is priced $24.96 (List: $33.99) and on DVD $19.98 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

The disc editions of Season Two follow the release of Season One on Blu-ray and DVD on August 8, 2023.

Description: A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

