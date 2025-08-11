Bewitched: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Disc Is 50% Off

Bewitched: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Order on Amazon

The 22 disc Blu-ray box set of “Bewitched” with 254 episodes of the classic TV series in high definition is on sale for only $79.99 on Amazon. That’s 50% off the list price of $159.99!

Along with all episodes from eight seasons, the box set includes the extra bonus material “Bewitched: Behind the Magic,” “16 new episodic audio commentaries,” and exclusive 36-page booklet (see details below).

Bewitched: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Extra Features

Bewitched: Behind the Magic – An all-new documentary about the making of Bewitched, featuring special guest appearances by actor David Mandel (Adam Stephens), Steve Olim (who worked in the Make-Up Department at Columbia), Bewitched historian Herbie J Pilato, film and television historian Robert S. Ray, Bewitched guest star Eric Scott (later of The Waltons), and Chris York, son of D. York (the first Darrin).

Herbie J Pilato serves as moderator during “behind-the-scenes” conversations with Peter Ackerman (son of Bewitched executive producer Harry Ackerman), David Mandel, Bewitched guest star Janee Michelle (from “Sisters at Heart”), Steve Olim, Robert S. Ray, former child TV actors and Bewitched guest stars Ricky Powell (The Smith Family), Eric Scott (The Waltons), and Johnny Whitaker (Family affair, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters), and Chris York (son of D. York). Exclusive 36-page Booklet featuring pieces by Bewitched historian Herbie J. Pilato, as well as an episode guide.

Bewitched: The Complete Series

Season One

Disc 1

I, Darrin, Take This Witch Samantha

Be it Ever So Mortgaged

It Shouldn’t Happen to a Dog

Mother Meet What’s His Name

Help, Help, Don’t Save Me

Little Pitchers Have Big Fears

The Witches Are Out

Witch or Wife

The Girl Reporter

Just One Happy Family

It Takes One to Know One

And Something Makes Three

Disc 2

Love is Blind

Samantha Meets the Folks

A Vision of Sugar Plums

It’s Magic

A is for Aardvark

The Cat’s Meow

A Nice Little Dinner Party

Your Witch is Showing

Ling Ling

Eye of the Beholder

Red Light, Green Light

Which Witch is Which?

Disc 3

Pleasure O’Riley

Driving is the Only Way to Fly

There’s No Witch Like an Old Witch

Open the Door, Witchcraft

Abner Kadabra

George the Warlock

That Was My Wife

Illegal Separation

A Change of Face

Remember the Main

Eat at Mario’s

Cousin Edgar

Season Two

Disc 4

Alias Darrin Stephens

A Very Special Delivery

We’re in for a Bad Spell

My Grandson, the Warlock

The Joker Is a Card

Take Two Aspirins and Half a Pint of Porpoise Milk

Trick or Treat

The Very Informal Dress

And Then I Wrote

Junior Executive

Aunt Clara’s Old Flame

A Strange Little Visitor

Disc 5

My Boss, the Teddy Bear

Speak the Truth

A Vision of Sugar Plums

The Magic Cabin

Maid to Order

And Then There Were Three

My Baby, the Tycoon

Samantha Meets the Folks

Fastest Gun on Madison Avenue

The Dancing Bear

Double Tate

Samantha, the Dressmaker

The Horse’s Mouth

Disc 6

Baby’s First Paragraph

The Leprechaun

Double Split

Disappearing Samantha

Follow That Witch (Part 1)

Follow That Witch (Part 2)

A Bum Raps

Divided He Falls

Man’s Best Friend

The Catnapper

What Every Young Man Should Know

The Girl with the Golden Nose

Prodigy

Season Three

Disc 7

Nobody’s Perfect

The Moment Of Truth

Witches & Warlocks Are My Favorite Things

Accidental Twins

A Most Unusual Wood Nymph

Endora Moves In For A Spell

Twitch Or Treat

Dangerous Diaper Dan

The Short Happy Circuit Of Aunt Clara

I’d Rather Twitch Than Fight

Oedipus Hex

Disc 8

Sam’s Spooky Chair

My Friend Ben

Samantha For The Defense

A Gazebo Never Forgets

Soapbox Derby

Sam In The Moon

HoHo The Clown

Super Car

The Corn Is As High As A Guernsey’s Eye

Trial And Error Of Aunt Clara

Three Wishes

Disc 9

I Remember You – Sometimes

Art For Sam’s Sake

Charlie Harper, Winner

Aunt Clara’s Victoria Victory

The Crone Of Cawdor

No More Mr. Nice Guy

It’s Wishcraft

How To Fail In Business With All Kinds Of Help

Bewitched, Bothered And Infuriated

Nobody But A Frog Knows How To Live

There’s Gold In Them Thar Pills

Season Four

Disc 10

Long Live The Queen

Toys In Babeland

Business, Italian Style

Double, Double…Toil And Trouble

Cheap, Cheap

No Zip In My Zap

Birdies, Bogies And Baxter

Safe And Sane Halloween

Out Of Sync, Out Of Mind

That Was No Chick, That Was My Wife

Allergic To Ancient Macedonian Dodo Birds

Disc 11

Samantha’s Thanksgiving To Remember

Solid Gold Mother-In-Law

My What Big Ears You Have

I Get Your Nanny…You Get My Goat

Humbug Not To Be Spoken Here

Samantha’s Da Vinci Dilemma

Once In A Vial

Snob In The Grass

If They Never Met

Hippie Hippie Hooray

A Prince Of A Guy

Disc 12

Mc Tavish

How Green Was My Grass

To Twitch Or Not To Twitch

Playmates

Tabitha’s Cranky Spell

I Confess

A Majority Of Two

Samantha’s Secret Saucer

The No-Harm Charm

Man Of The Year

Splitsville

Season Five

Disc 13

Samantha’s Wedding Present

Samantha Goes South for a Spell

Samantha on the Keyboard

Darrin, Gone and Forgotten

It’s So Nice to Have a Spouse Around the House

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

Samantha’s French Pastry

Is It Magic or Imagination?

Samantha Fights City Hall

Samantha Loses Her Voice

Disc 14

I Don’t Want to Be a Toad, I Want to Be a Butterfly

Weep No More My Willow

Instant Courtesy

Samantha’s Supermaid

Cousin Serena Strikes Again (Part 1)

Cousin Serena Strikes Again (Part 2)

One Touch of Midas

Samantha, the Bard

Samantha, the Sculptress

Mrs. Stephens, Where Are You?

Disc 15

Marriage Witches Style

Going Ape

Tabitha’s Weekend

The Battle of Burning Oak

Samantha’s Power Failure

Samantha Twitches for UNICEF

Daddy Does His Thing

Samantha’s Good News

Samantha’s Shopping Spree)

Samantha and Darrin in Mexico City

Season Six

Disc 16

Samantha and the Beanstalk

Samantha’s Yoo Hoo Maid

Samantha’s Caesar Salad

Samantha’s Curious Cravings

And Something Makes Four

Naming Samantha’s New Baby

To Trick Or Treat or Not to Trick Or Treat

A Bunny for Tabitha

Samantha’s Secret Spell

Daddy Comes to Visit

Disc 17

Darrin the Warlock

Samantha’s Double Mother Trouble

You’re So Agreeable

Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays

Samantha’s Better Halves

Samantha’s Lost Weekend

The Phrase Is Familiar

Samantha’s Secret Is Discovered

Tabitha’s Very Own Samantha

Super Arthur (Feb. 5, 1970)

Disc 18

What Makes Darrin Run

Serena Stops the Show

Just a Kid Again

Generation Zap

Okay, Who’s the Wise Witch

A Chance on Love

If the Shoe Pinches

Mona Sammy

Turn on That Old Charm

Make Love, Not Hate

Season Seven

Disc 19

To Go or Not to Go, That Is the Question

Salem, Here We Come

The Salem Saga

Samantha’s Hot Bedwarmer

Darrin on a Pedestal

Paul Revere Rides Again

Samantha’s Bad Day in Salem

Samantha’s Old Salem Trip

Samantha’s Pet Warlock

Samantha’s Old Man

The Corsican Cousins

Samantha’s Magic Potion

Sisters at Heart

The Mother-in-Law of the Year

Disc 20

Mary, the Good Fairy

The Good Fairy Strikes Again

The Return of Darrin the Bold

The House That Uncle Arthur Built

Samantha and the Troll

This Little Piggie

Mixed Doubles

Darrin Goes Ape

Money Happy Returns

Out of the Mouths of Babes

Samantha’s Psychic Pslip

Samantha’s Magic Mirror

Laugh, Clown, Laugh

Samantha and the Antique Doll

Season Eight

Disc 21

How Not to Lose Your Head to Henry VIII (Part 1)

How Not to Lose Your Head to Henry VIII (Part 2)

Samantha and the Loch Ness Monster

Samantha’s Not So Leaning Tower of Pisa

Bewitched, Bothered and Baldoni

Paris, Witches Style

The Ghost Who Made a Spectre of Himself

TV or Not TV

A Plague on Maurice and Samantha

Hansel and Gretel in Samanthaland

The Warlock in the Gray Flannel Suit

The Eight Year Itch Witch

3 Men and a Witch on a Horse

Disc 22

Adam, Warlock or Washout

Samantha’s Magic Sitter

Samantha Is Earthbound

Serena’s Richcraft

Samantha on Thin Ice

Serena’s Youth Pill

Tabitha’s First Day at School

George Washington Zapped Here (Part 1)

George Washington Zapped Here (Part 2)

School Days, School Daze

A Good Turn Never Goes Unpunished

Samantha’s Witchcraft Blows a Fuse