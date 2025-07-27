Home4kWicked Is Now Streaming On Prime Video Free For Members (In 4k/HDR!)
Wicked Is Now Streaming On Prime Video Free For Members (In 4k/HDR!)

Wicked (2024) is streaming free with a membership on Prime Video

Universal Pictures’ Wicked is now streaming on Prime Video free with an Amazon Prime membership. And, the film streams in up to 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR on screens that support the formats.

Wicked premiered in US theaters on November 22, 2024, earning $755M on a $150M budget. At home, the film premiered in digital formats on December 31, 2024, just over a month before the physical media editions of the film including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 4, 2025. Wicked was then added to the streaming service Peacock on March 21, 2025.

Description: Wicked, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!

